Kraken at Kings

KRAKEN (10-14-9) at KINGS (18-6-4)
10 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, BSW, TVAS
Kraken projected lineup
Tomas Tatar -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle
Tye Kartye -- Alex Wennberg -- Brandon Tanev
Eeli Tolvanen -- Yanni Gourde -- Oliver Bjorkstrand
Kole Lind -- Devin Shore -- Kailer Yamamoto
Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson
Jamie Oleksiak -- Will Borgen
Ryker Evans -- Brian Dumoulin
Joey Daccord
Chris Driedger
Scratched: Jaycob Megna
Injured: Jared McCann (lower body), Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (lower body), Jordan Eberle (lower body), Andre Burakovsky (upper body), Jaden Schwartz (upper body), Justin Schultz (upper body), Philipp Grubauer (lower body)
Kings projected lineup
Quinton Byfield -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe
Trevor Moore -- Phillip Danault -- Kevin Fiala
Alex Laferriere -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Arthur Kaliyev
Carl Grundstrom -- Blake Lizotte -- Trevor Lewis
Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty
Jacob Moverare -- Matt Roy
Andreas Englund -- Jordan Spence
Cam Talbot
David Rittich
Scratched: Tobias Bjornfot, Jaret-Anderson Dolan
Injured: Pheonix Copley (undisclosed), Vladislav Gavrikov (lower body), Viktor Arvidsson (lower body)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate. … Bellemare was placed on injured reserve Tuesday after the forward was hurt in a 4-3 loss to the Dallas Stars on Monday. … McCann, a forward, was also injured against the Stars. … Lind was recalled on an emergency basis from Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. … Talbot will start after Rittich made 15 saves in his Kings debut, a 4-1 win at the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday.