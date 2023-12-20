Kraken at Kings

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

KRAKEN (10-14-9) at KINGS (18-6-4) 

10 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, BSW, TVAS

Kraken projected lineup

Tomas Tatar -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle

Tye Kartye -- Alex Wennberg -- Brandon Tanev

Eeli Tolvanen -- Yanni Gourde -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

Kole Lind -- Devin Shore -- Kailer Yamamoto

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak -- Will Borgen

Ryker Evans -- Brian Dumoulin

Joey Daccord

Chris Driedger

Scratched: Jaycob Megna

Injured: Jared McCann (lower body), Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (lower body), Jordan Eberle (lower body), Andre Burakovsky (upper body), Jaden Schwartz (upper body), Justin Schultz (upper body), Philipp Grubauer (lower body)

Kings projected lineup

Quinton Byfield -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe   

Trevor Moore -- Phillip Danault -- Kevin Fiala         

Alex Laferriere -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Arthur Kaliyev     

Carl Grundstrom -- Blake Lizotte -- Trevor Lewis   

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty       

Jacob Moverare -- Matt Roy 

Andreas Englund -- Jordan Spence  

Cam Talbot

David Rittich

Scratched: Tobias Bjornfot, Jaret-Anderson Dolan   

Injured: Pheonix Copley (undisclosed), Vladislav Gavrikov (lower body), Viktor Arvidsson (lower body)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate. … Bellemare was placed on injured reserve Tuesday after the forward was hurt in a 4-3 loss to the Dallas Stars on Monday. … McCann, a forward, was also injured against the Stars. … Lind was recalled on an emergency basis from Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. … Talbot will start after Rittich made 15 saves in his Kings debut, a 4-1 win at the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
Ovechkin confident goals will come despite drought

Ovechkin frustrated, but confident goals will come despite 13-game drought
NHL Buzz news and notes December 20

NHL Buzz: Miroshnichenko to make NHL debut for Capitals
NHL On Tap News and Notes December 20

NHL On Tap: Red Wings out to end slump against surging Jets
Excitement builds in Episode 2 of ‘Road to the NHL Winter Classic’

Excitement builds in Episode 2 of ‘Road to the NHL Winter Classic’
Pluses, minuses for New York-Washington, Seattle-Los Angeles

Pluses, minuses for Islanders-Capitals, Kraken-Kings
McGroarty named USA captain for 2024 WJC

McGroarty named United States captain for 2024 World Junior Championship
NHL betting odds for December 20, 2023

NHL matchups, odds to watch: December 20
NHL fan mailbag for December 20

Mailbag: Trotz plan working for Predators; coaches on hot seat
Los Angeles Kings San Jose Sharks game recap December 19

Kopitar has goal, assist, Kings ease past Sharks
Ottawa Senators Jacques Martin debut as coach

Senators turnaround ‘going to be a process,’ Martin says
Ottawa Senators Arizona Coyotes game recap December 19

Senators blow 3-goal lead to Coyotes, lose 1st game under Martin
Colorado Avalanche Chicago Blackhawks game recap December 19

MacKinnon extends point streak to 16 in Avalanche’s loss to Blackhawks
Columbus Blue Jackets Buffalo Sabres game recap December 19

Marchenko has natural hat trick, Blue Jackets score 9 in win against Sabres
nhl fantasy hockey rookies best prospects rankings

Fantasy hockey top 10 rookie rankings
Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings
Vancouver Canucks Nashville Predators game recap December 19

Canucks extend point streak to 7 with win against Predators
Owen Allard works way on to Canada World Juniors roster

Allard works way on to Canada roster for World Juniors