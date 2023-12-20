Kraken at Kings

KRAKEN (10-14-9) at KINGS (18-6-4)

10 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, BSW, TVAS

Kraken projected lineup

Tomas Tatar -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle

Tye Kartye -- Alex Wennberg -- Brandon Tanev

Eeli Tolvanen -- Yanni Gourde -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

Kole Lind -- Devin Shore -- Kailer Yamamoto

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak -- Will Borgen

Ryker Evans -- Brian Dumoulin

Joey Daccord

Chris Driedger

Scratched: Jaycob Megna

Injured: Jared McCann (lower body), Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (lower body), Jordan Eberle (lower body), Andre Burakovsky (upper body), Jaden Schwartz (upper body), Justin Schultz (upper body), Philipp Grubauer (lower body)

Kings projected lineup

Quinton Byfield -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Trevor Moore -- Phillip Danault -- Kevin Fiala

Alex Laferriere -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Arthur Kaliyev

Carl Grundstrom -- Blake Lizotte -- Trevor Lewis

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty

Jacob Moverare -- Matt Roy

Andreas Englund -- Jordan Spence

Cam Talbot

David Rittich

Scratched: Tobias Bjornfot, Jaret-Anderson Dolan

Injured: Pheonix Copley (undisclosed), Vladislav Gavrikov (lower body), Viktor Arvidsson (lower body)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate. … Bellemare was placed on injured reserve Tuesday after the forward was hurt in a 4-3 loss to the Dallas Stars on Monday. … McCann, a forward, was also injured against the Stars. … Lind was recalled on an emergency basis from Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. … Talbot will start after Rittich made 15 saves in his Kings debut, a 4-1 win at the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday.