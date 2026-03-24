Kraken at Panthers projected lineups

KRAKEN (31-29-9) at PANTHERS (34-32-3)
7 p.m. ET; KHN/Prime, KING 5, SCRIPPS, KONG
Kraken projected lineup
Bobby McMann -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle
Kaapo Kaako-- Chandler Stephenson -- Frederick Gaudreau
Berkly Catton -- Shane Wright -- Eeli Tolvanen
Jani Nyman-- Ben Meyers -- Jacob Melanson
Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson
Jamie Oleksiak -- Brandon Montour
Ryker Evans -- Ryan Lindgren
Joey Daccord
Philipp Grubauer
Scratched: Josh Mahura, Cale Fleury, Matt Murray
Injured: Jared McCann (lower body), Jaden Schwartz (upper body)
Panthers projected lineup
Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk
Eetu Luostarinen -- Evan Rodrigues -- Jesper Boqvist
Cole Reinhardt -- Tomas Nosek -- Vinnie Hinostroza
Nolan Foote -- Luke Kunin -- Noah Gregor
Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad
Dmitry Kulikov -- Seth Jones
Donovan Sebrango -- Mike Benning
Sergei Bobrovsky
Daniil Tarasov
Scratched: None
Suspended: A.J. Greer
Injured: Sam Reinhart (lower body), Mackie Samoskevich (laceration), Niko Mikkola (knee), Anton Lundell (upper body), Uvis Balinskis (fractured foot), Brad Marchand (lower body), Cole Schwindt (lower body), Aleksander Barkov (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body)
Status report
McCann is day to day; the forward was injured during warmups prior to a 5-2 loss at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday. ... Forward Ryan Winterton is taking a temporary leave of absence and will miss his second straight game. ... Mikkola is expected to be out the remainder of the regular season; the defenseman was injured during a 4-1 loss at the Calgary Flames on Friday but will not require surgery, coach Paul Maurice said. ... Balinskis, a defenseman, is also expected to be out the rest of the season. ... Reinhart, a forward, will miss his fifth straight game. … Lundell and Samoskevich, each a forward, remain out and each will not play against the Minnesota Wild on Thursday; Samoskevich could return at the New York Islanders on Saturday. ... Greer, a forward, will serve the first of a three-game suspension for boarding Flames forward Connor Zary on Friday.