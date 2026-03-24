Kraken at Panthers projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

KRAKEN (31-29-9) at PANTHERS (34-32-3)

7 p.m. ET; KHN/Prime, KING 5, SCRIPPS, KONG

Kraken projected lineup

Bobby McMann -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle

Kaapo Kaako-- Chandler Stephenson -- Frederick Gaudreau

Berkly Catton -- Shane Wright -- Eeli Tolvanen

Jani Nyman-- Ben Meyers -- Jacob Melanson

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak -- Brandon Montour

Ryker Evans -- Ryan Lindgren

Joey Daccord

Philipp Grubauer

Scratched: Josh Mahura, Cale Fleury, Matt Murray

Injured: Jared McCann (lower body), Jaden Schwartz (upper body)

Panthers projected lineup

Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen -- Evan Rodrigues -- Jesper Boqvist

Cole Reinhardt -- Tomas Nosek -- Vinnie Hinostroza

Nolan Foote -- Luke Kunin -- Noah Gregor

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Dmitry Kulikov -- Seth Jones

Donovan Sebrango -- Mike Benning

Sergei Bobrovsky

Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: None

Suspended: A.J. Greer 

Injured: Sam Reinhart (lower body), Mackie Samoskevich (laceration), Niko Mikkola (knee), Anton Lundell (upper body), Uvis Balinskis (fractured foot), Brad Marchand (lower body), Cole Schwindt (lower body), Aleksander Barkov (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body)

Status report

McCann is day to day; the forward was injured during warmups prior to a 5-2 loss at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday. ... Forward Ryan Winterton is taking a temporary leave of absence and will miss his second straight game. ... Mikkola is expected to be out the remainder of the regular season; the defenseman was injured during a 4-1 loss at the Calgary Flames on Friday but will not require surgery, coach Paul Maurice said. ... Balinskis, a defenseman, is also expected to be out the rest of the season. ... Reinhart, a forward, will miss his fifth straight game. … Lundell and Samoskevich, each a forward, remain out and each will not play against the Minnesota Wild on Thursday; Samoskevich could return at the New York Islanders on Saturday. ... Greer, a forward, will serve the first of a three-game suspension for boarding Flames forward Connor Zary on Friday.

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