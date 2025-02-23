Coach’s Challenge: SEA @ FLA – 16:54 of the Second Period

Challenge Initiated By: Seattle

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No Goal Florida

Explanation: Video review determined Evan Rodrigues’ presence in the crease and his contact on Joey Daccord’s stick impaired his ability to play his position prior to Mackie Samoskevich’s goal. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 69.1, which states in part, “Goals should be disallowed only if: (1) an attacking player, either by his positioning or by contact, impairs the goalkeeper’s ability to move freely within his crease or defend his goal.”