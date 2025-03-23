Nugent-Hopkins scores hat trick, Oilers hold off Kraken

It was only the third game both McDavid (lower-body injury) and Draisaitl (undisclosed injury) missed at the same time since McDavid entered the NHL in 2015-16, and the first one due to injury.

Adam Henrique also scored, and Mattias Ekholm and Darnell Nurse each had two assists for the Oilers (41-24-5), who extended their point streak to five games (4-0-1). Stuart Skinner made 27 saves.

Edmonton remained in second place in the Pacific Division, three points behind the Vegas Golden Knights.

Kaapo Kakko scored twice, and Jani Nyman and Jared McCann each had two assists for the Kraken (30-36-5), who have lost three of four (1-2-1). Joey Daccord made 24 saves.

Seattle is 14 points behind the St. Louis Blues for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference.

Henrique gave the Oilers a 1-0 lead on the power play at 14:30 of the first period, sending a wrist shot from the top of the left circle past Daccord’s glove.

Kakko tied it 1-1 on the power play at 15:49, retrieving a loose puck in the crease after Skinner made the save on both the initial shot by Nyman and the rebound by Matty Beniers.

Nugent-Hopkins gave Edmonton a 2-1 lead at 3:48 of the second period, scoring on a wrist shot from the top of the right circle that deflected off the stick of Kraken defenseman Brandon Montour and over the right shoulder of Daccord.

Kakko tied it 2-2 with his second goal of the game at 7:01 after deflecting a pass by Oilers defenseman Evan Bouchard at the other end. Nyman was there to pick up the puck and send Kakko on a long breakaway to deke past Skinner’s left pad.

Jeff Skinner put Edmonton ahead 3-2 at 12:31, taking a pass into the slot by Connor Brown and sending it past Daccord’s glove.

Nugent-Hopkins’ second goal of the game made it 4-2 on the power play at 18:11, sending a wrist shot from the top of the left circle through traffic, stickside past Daccord.

Tye Kartye appeared to score for Seattle at 3:08 of the third period, chopping away at the puck under Stuart Skinner’s pad next to the left post. But a coach’s challenge by Edmonton determined goaltender interference on John Hayden, who pushed Skinner into his net.

Andre Burakovsky then cut it to 4-3 at 5:57 with a wrist shot from the right dot past Skinner’s left arm.

Nugent-Hopkins completed the hat trick to extend it to 5-3 at 17:43 after scoring short-handed into an empty net during a 6-on-4 with Daccord pulled for the extra attacker.

Just 14 seconds later, Jaden Schwartz scored at 17:57 on the power play to make it 5-4, redirecting a centering pass by McCann.