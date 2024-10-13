Kraken at Stars

KRAKEN (1-1-0) at STARS (2-0-0)
8 p.m. ET; KHN, Victory+, KONG
Kraken projected lineup
Eeli Tolvanen -- Matty Beniers -- Oliver Bjorkstrand
Jared McCann -- Shane Wright -- Jordan Eberle
Jaden Schwartz -- Chandler Stephenson -- Andre Burakovsky
Tye Kartye -- Yanni Gourde -- Brandon Tanev
Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson
Jamie Oleksiak -- Brandon Montour
Ryker Evans -- Will Borgen
Philipp Grubauer
Joey Daccord
Scratched: Joshua Mahura
Injured: None
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Logan Stankoven
Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Tyler Seguin
Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Evgenii Dadonov
Sam Steel -- Oskar Back -- Colin Blackwell
Miro Heiskanen -- Thomas Harley
Esa Lindell -- Nils Lundkvist
Brendan Smith -- Ilya Lyubushkin
Casey DeSmith
Jake Oettinger
Scratched: None
Injured: Mavrik Bourque (undisclosed), Matt Dumba (lower body)
Status report
Seattle did not hold a morning skate after a 5-4 shootout win against the Minnesota Wild on Saturday. … Dumba was injured in Dallas' 3-0 win against the New York Islanders on Saturday and the defenseman is day to day. … Bourque could make his season debut after the forward missed the first two games of the season. … Dallas did not hold a morning skate.