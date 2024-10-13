Kraken at Stars

KRAKEN (1-1-0) at STARS (2-0-0)

8 p.m. ET; KHN, Victory+, KONG

Kraken projected lineup

Eeli Tolvanen -- Matty Beniers -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

Jared McCann -- Shane Wright -- Jordan Eberle

Jaden Schwartz -- Chandler Stephenson -- Andre Burakovsky

Tye Kartye -- Yanni Gourde -- Brandon Tanev

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak -- Brandon Montour

Ryker Evans -- Will Borgen

Philipp Grubauer

Joey Daccord

Scratched: Joshua Mahura

Injured: None

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Logan Stankoven

Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Tyler Seguin

Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Evgenii Dadonov

Sam Steel -- Oskar Back -- Colin Blackwell

Miro Heiskanen -- Thomas Harley

Esa Lindell -- Nils Lundkvist

Brendan Smith -- Ilya Lyubushkin

Casey DeSmith

Jake Oettinger

Scratched: None

Injured: Mavrik Bourque (undisclosed), Matt Dumba (lower body)

Status report

Seattle did not hold a morning skate after a 5-4 shootout win against the Minnesota Wild on Saturday. … Dumba was injured in Dallas' 3-0 win against the New York Islanders on Saturday and the defenseman is day to day. … Bourque could make his season debut after the forward missed the first two games of the season. … Dallas did not hold a morning skate.