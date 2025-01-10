Blue Jackets score 4 straight in 2nd, stay hot with win against Kraken

Sean Kuraly, Kent Johnson and Kirill Marchenko also scored, and James van Riemsdyk had two assists for the Blue Jackets (19-17-6), who have won three straight and six of eight. Elvis Merzlikins made 28 saves.

Eeli Tolvanen scored twice for the Kraken (17-22-3), who have lost four straight. Philipp Grubauer allowed five goals on 19 shots before being replaced late in the second period by Joey Daccord, who stopped all four shots he faced.

Kuraly gave Columbus a 1-0 lead at 11:58 when he tipped a shot by Ivan Provorov for his first goal in 15 games.

Tolvanen tied it 10 seconds later at 12:08 with a shot from the top of the right circle to end a 12-game goal drought.

Del Bel Belluz gave the Blue Jackets a 2-1 lead at 3:29 of the second with a redirect of a van Riemsdyk pass in his season debut. He scored his second goal in his second NHL game after being recalled from Cleveland of the American Hockey League on Wednesday to replace injured center Sean Monahan.

Werenski extended it to 3-1 at 10:53, scoring from the left dot.

Mateychuk made it 4-1 at 12:27 with his first NHL goal. The No. 12 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft was playing in his eighth game.

Johnson pushed it to 5-1 at 15:45, prompting Grubauer to be pulled.

Tolvanen’s second goal of the game made it 5-2 at 8:44 of the third period.

Marchenko scored an empty-net goal at 19:31 for the 6-2 final.