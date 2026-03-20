Kraken at Blue Jackets projected lineups

KRAKEN (31-28-9) at BLUE JACKETS (36-21-11)
5 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, KHN/Prime, KONG
Kraken projected lineup
Bobby McMann -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle
Jared McCann -- Chandler Stephenson -- Frederick Gaudreau
Berkly Catton -- Shane Wright -- Kaapo Kakko
Ryan Winterton -- Ben Meyers -- Jacob Melanson
Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson
Jamie Oleksiak -- Brandon Montour
Ryker Evans -- Ryan Lindgren
Joey Daccord
Philipp Grubauer
Scratched: Josh Mahura, Cale Fleury, Matt Murray, Jani Nyman
Injured: Jaden Schwartz (upper body), Eeli Tolvanen (upper body)
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Mason Marchment -- Adam Fantilli -- Kirill Marchenko
Kent Johnson -- Sean Monahan -- Conor Garland
Cole Sillinger -- Charlie Coyle -- Mathieu Olivier
Isac Lundestrom -- Boone Jenner -- Danton Heinen
Zach Werenski -- Damon Severson
Ivan Provorov -- Denton Mateychuk
Dante Fabbro -- Erik Gudbranson
Elvis Merzlikins
Jet Greaves
Scratched: Miles Wood, Dimitri Voronkov, Egor Zamula, Jake Christiansen
Injured: None
Status report
Winterton missed a 3-1 loss at the Nashville Predators on Thursday because of illness and was replaced by Nyman, a forward. … The Blue Jackets are expected to dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 6-3 win against the New York Rangers on Thursday. … Merzlikins could start after Greaves started the past three games.