Kraken at Blue Jackets projected lineups

KRAKEN (31-28-9) at BLUE JACKETS (36-21-11)

5 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, KHN/Prime, KONG

Kraken projected lineup

Bobby McMann -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle

Jared McCann -- Chandler Stephenson -- Frederick Gaudreau

Berkly Catton -- Shane Wright -- Kaapo Kakko

Ryan Winterton -- Ben Meyers -- Jacob Melanson

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak -- Brandon Montour

Ryker Evans -- Ryan Lindgren

Joey Daccord

Philipp Grubauer

Scratched: Josh Mahura, Cale Fleury, Matt Murray, Jani Nyman

Injured: Jaden Schwartz (upper body), Eeli Tolvanen (upper body)

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Mason Marchment -- Adam Fantilli -- Kirill Marchenko

Kent Johnson -- Sean Monahan -- Conor Garland

Cole Sillinger -- Charlie Coyle -- Mathieu Olivier

Isac Lundestrom -- Boone Jenner -- Danton Heinen

Zach Werenski -- Damon Severson

Ivan Provorov -- Denton Mateychuk

Dante Fabbro -- Erik Gudbranson

Elvis Merzlikins

Jet Greaves

Scratched: Miles Wood, Dimitri Voronkov, Egor Zamula, Jake Christiansen

Injured: None

Status report

Winterton missed a 3-1 loss at the Nashville Predators on Thursday because of illness and was replaced by Nyman, a forward. … The Blue Jackets are expected to dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 6-3 win against the New York Rangers on Thursday. … Merzlikins could start after Greaves started the past three games.