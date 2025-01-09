Kraken at Blue Jackets projected lineups
Kraken projected lineup
Jaden Schwartz -- Matty Beniers -- Kaapo Kakko
Jared McCann -- Chandler Stephenson -- Andre Burakovsky
Eeli Tolvanen -- Shane Wright -- Oliver Bjorkstrand
Tye Kartye -- Mitchell Stephens -- Brandon Tanev
Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson
Jamie Oleksiak -- Brandon Montour
Josh Mahura -- Ryker Evans
Joey Daccord
Philipp Grubauer
Scratched: Gustav Olofsson
Injured: Jordan Eberle (pelvis), Yanni Gourde (lower body)
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Dmitri Voronkov -- Adam Fantilli -- Kirill Marchenko
James van Riemsdyk -- Luca Del Bel Belluz -- Kent Johnson
Zach Aston-Reese -- Owen Sillinger -- Mathieu Olivier
Mikael Pyyhtia -- Sean Kuraly -- Kevin Labanc
Zach Werenski -- Dante Fabbro
Denton Mateychuk -- Ivan Provorov
Damon Severson -- Jake Christiansen
Elvis Merzlikins
Daniil Tarasov
Scratched: Jordan Harris, Jack Johnson (illness), Cole Sillinger (illness)
Injured: Yegor Chinakhov (upper body), Justin Danforth (lower body), Sean Monahan (wrist)
Status report
The Kraken held an optional morning skate. ... Daccord could start; he was activated off injured reserve Wednesday after missing five games with an upper-body injury. ... Monahan, a forward, was placed on injured reserve Thursday and will miss at least three games after leaving in the third period of a 4-3 shootout win at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday. ... Fantilli moves up from the third line to replace Monahan. … Del Bel Belluz will make his season debut after being recalled from Cleveland of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. ... Cole Sillinger is a game-time decision; if the forward doesn’t play, his older brother, Owen, 27, will make his NHL debut after an emergency recall from Cleveland. “The ironic thing is if 'Silly' can’t go, 'Silly' is going to go,” Blue Jackets coach Dean Evason said.
7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, KHN, KONG
