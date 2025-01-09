Kraken at Blue Jackets projected lineups

By NHL.com
KRAKEN (17-21-3) at BLUE JACKETS (18-17-6)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, KHN, KONG

Kraken projected lineup

Jaden Schwartz -- Matty Beniers -- Kaapo Kakko

Jared McCann -- Chandler Stephenson -- Andre Burakovsky

Eeli Tolvanen -- Shane Wright -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

Tye Kartye -- Mitchell Stephens -- Brandon Tanev

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak -- Brandon Montour

Josh Mahura -- Ryker Evans

Joey Daccord

Philipp Grubauer

Scratched: Gustav Olofsson

Injured: Jordan Eberle (pelvis), Yanni Gourde (lower body)

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Dmitri Voronkov -- Adam Fantilli -- Kirill Marchenko

James van Riemsdyk -- Luca Del Bel Belluz -- Kent Johnson

Zach Aston-Reese -- Owen Sillinger -- Mathieu Olivier

Mikael Pyyhtia -- Sean Kuraly -- Kevin Labanc

Zach Werenski -- Dante Fabbro

Denton Mateychuk -- Ivan Provorov

Damon Severson -- Jake Christiansen

Elvis Merzlikins

Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Jordan Harris, Jack Johnson (illness), Cole Sillinger (illness)

Injured: Yegor Chinakhov (upper body), Justin Danforth (lower body), Sean Monahan (wrist)

Status report

The Kraken held an optional morning skate. ... Daccord could start; he was activated off injured reserve Wednesday after missing five games with an upper-body injury. ... Monahan, a forward, was placed on injured reserve Thursday and will miss at least three games after leaving in the third period of a 4-3 shootout win at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday. ... Fantilli moves up from the third line to replace Monahan. … Del Bel Belluz will make his season debut after being recalled from Cleveland of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. ... Cole Sillinger is a game-time decision; if the forward doesn’t play, his older brother, Owen, 27, will make his NHL debut after an emergency recall from Cleveland. “The ironic thing is if 'Silly' can’t go, 'Silly' is going to go,” Blue Jackets coach Dean Evason said.

