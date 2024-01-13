Kraken at Blue Jackets

KRAKEN (18-14-9) at BLUE JACKETS (13-20-9)
7 p.m. ET; ROOT-NW, BSOH
Kraken projected lineup
Tomas Tatar -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle
Jaden Schwartz -- Alex Wennberg -- Brandon Tanev
Eeli Tolvanen -- Yanni Gourde -- Oliver Bjorkstrand
Tye Kartye -- Jared McCann -- Andre Burakovsky
Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson
Jamie Oleksiak -- Will Borgen
Brian Dumoulin -- Justin Schultz
Joey Daccord
Chris Driedger
Scratched: Devin Shore, Kailer Yamamoto, Ryker Evans
Injured: Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (lower body), Philipp Grubauer (undisclosed)
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Johnny Gaudreau -- Cole Sillinger -- Yegor Chinakhov
Kent Johnson -- Adam Fantilli -- Jack Roslovic
Brendan Gaunce -- Justin Danforth -- Emil Bemstrom
Alexandre Texier -- Dimitri Voronkov -- Kirill Marchenko
Damon Severson -- Adam Boqvist
Ivan Provorov -- Andrew Peeke
Jake Bean -- Erik Gudbranson
Daniil Tarasov
Elvis Merzlikins
Scratched: David Jiricek, Mathieu Olivier, Spencer Martin
Injured: Boone Jenner (jaw), Patrik Laine (clavicle), Nick Blankenburg (upper body), Sean Kuraly (abdominal), Zach Werenski (ankle)
Status report
Each team held an optional morning skate Saturday. … The Kraken could dress the same lineup they used in a 4-1 win at the Washington Capitals on Thursday. … Tarasov will make his fourth straight start. ... Merzlikins will dress as the backup after being a healthy scratch the past three games and four of five. … Peeke enters the lineup for Jiricek, a defenseman.