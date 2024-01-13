Kraken at Blue Jackets

KRAKEN (18-14-9) at BLUE JACKETS (13-20-9)

7 p.m. ET; ROOT-NW, BSOH

Kraken projected lineup

Tomas Tatar -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle

Jaden Schwartz -- Alex Wennberg -- Brandon Tanev

Eeli Tolvanen -- Yanni Gourde -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

Tye Kartye -- Jared McCann -- Andre Burakovsky

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak -- Will Borgen

Brian Dumoulin -- Justin Schultz

Joey Daccord

Chris Driedger

Scratched: Devin Shore, Kailer Yamamoto, Ryker Evans

Injured: Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (lower body), Philipp Grubauer (undisclosed)

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Johnny Gaudreau -- Cole Sillinger -- Yegor Chinakhov

Kent Johnson -- Adam Fantilli -- Jack Roslovic

Brendan Gaunce -- Justin Danforth -- Emil Bemstrom

Alexandre Texier -- Dimitri Voronkov -- Kirill Marchenko

Damon Severson -- Adam Boqvist

Ivan Provorov -- Andrew Peeke

Jake Bean -- Erik Gudbranson

Daniil Tarasov

Elvis Merzlikins

Scratched: David Jiricek, Mathieu Olivier, Spencer Martin

Injured: Boone Jenner (jaw), Patrik Laine (clavicle), Nick Blankenburg (upper body), Sean Kuraly (abdominal), Zach Werenski (ankle)

Status report

Each team held an optional morning skate Saturday. … The Kraken could dress the same lineup they used in a 4-1 win at the Washington Capitals on Thursday. … Tarasov will make his fourth straight start. ... Merzlikins will dress as the backup after being a healthy scratch the past three games and four of five. … Peeke enters the lineup for Jiricek, a defenseman.