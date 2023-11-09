Latest News

NHL On Tap: Surging Canucks take point, winning streak on road at Senators
Wright recalled by Kraken from AHL, Eberle reportedly sustains cut on leg

Wright recalled by Kraken from AHL, Eberle day to day after being cut by skate
Kings defeat Golden Knights to stay perfect on road
Super 16: Canucks on rise; Ducks, Jets enter rankings
Panthers focused on winning, not style points
Senators get ‘a little breather’ with much-needed win
AHL notebook: 10 skater prospects to watch in Western Conference
Lundqvist 'appreciated what he did' on path to Hockey Hall of Fame
NHLshop.com offers plenty of cheer with holiday gift guide
Dr. Mulder looks back on 60 years of memories as Canadiens physician
Werenski learning less is more returning from injury for Blue Jackets
Reinhart's OT goal lifts Panthers past Capitals
Stutzle’s 4 points help Senators pull away to defeat Maple Leafs
NHL Buzz: Shesterkin remains out, Domingue to start for Rangers
Pastrnak performs coin toss before New England Revolution playoff game

Kraken at Avalanche

KRAKEN (4-6-3) at AVALANCHE (8-3-0)

9 p.m. ET; ROOT-NW, ALT, TVAS

Kraken projected lineup

Jared McCann -- Matty Beniers -- Kailer Yamamoto

Jaden Schwartz -- Alex Wennberg -- Shane Wright

Eeli Tolvanen -- Yanni Gourde -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

Devin Shore -- Ryan Winterton -- Tye Kartye

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak -- Will Borgen

Brian Dumoulin -- Justin Schultz

Philipp Grubauer

Joey Daccord

Scratched: Jaycob Megna, Pierre-Edouard Bellemare

Injured: Jordan Eberle (leg), Brandon Tanev (lower body), Andre Burakovsky (upper body)

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen

Riley Tufte -- Ryan Johansen -- Valeri Nichushkin

Miles Wood -- Ross Colton -- Logan O’Connor

Andrew Cogliano -- Fredrik Olofsson -- Tomas Tatar

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Bowen Byram -- Samuel Girard

Jack Johnson -- Josh Manson

Ivan Prosvetov

Alexandar Georgiev

Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid, Jonathan Drouin

Injured: None

Status report

Kraken coach Dave Hakstol said Eberle, a forward who was cut by a skate blade during practice Wednesday, is doing well and is day to day. … Winterton, recalled with Wright from Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League on Wednesday, will make his NHL debut; Wright will make his season debut. … Grubauer is expected to start after Daccord made 24 saves in a 4-3 shootout loss at the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday. ... Prosvetov will start after Georgiev started the previous two games. ... Nichushkin, who missed practice Wednesday and the Avalanche morning skate Thursday for the birth of his daughter Wednesday, will play.