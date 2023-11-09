Kraken at Avalanche

KRAKEN (4-6-3) at AVALANCHE (8-3-0)
9 p.m. ET; ROOT-NW, ALT, TVAS
Kraken projected lineup
Jared McCann -- Matty Beniers -- Kailer Yamamoto
Jaden Schwartz -- Alex Wennberg -- Shane Wright
Eeli Tolvanen -- Yanni Gourde -- Oliver Bjorkstrand
Devin Shore -- Ryan Winterton -- Tye Kartye
Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson
Jamie Oleksiak -- Will Borgen
Brian Dumoulin -- Justin Schultz
Philipp Grubauer
Joey Daccord
Scratched: Jaycob Megna, Pierre-Edouard Bellemare
Injured: Jordan Eberle (leg), Brandon Tanev (lower body), Andre Burakovsky (upper body)
Avalanche projected lineup
Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen
Riley Tufte -- Ryan Johansen -- Valeri Nichushkin
Miles Wood -- Ross Colton -- Logan O’Connor
Andrew Cogliano -- Fredrik Olofsson -- Tomas Tatar
Devon Toews -- Cale Makar
Bowen Byram -- Samuel Girard
Jack Johnson -- Josh Manson
Ivan Prosvetov
Alexandar Georgiev
Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid, Jonathan Drouin
Injured: None
Status report
Kraken coach Dave Hakstol said Eberle, a forward who was cut by a skate blade during practice Wednesday, is doing well and is day to day. … Winterton, recalled with Wright from Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League on Wednesday, will make his NHL debut; Wright will make his season debut. … Grubauer is expected to start after Daccord made 24 saves in a 4-3 shootout loss at the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday. ... Prosvetov will start after Georgiev started the previous two games. ... Nichushkin, who missed practice Wednesday and the Avalanche morning skate Thursday for the birth of his daughter Wednesday, will play.