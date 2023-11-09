Kraken at Avalanche

KRAKEN (4-6-3) at AVALANCHE (8-3-0)

9 p.m. ET; ROOT-NW, ALT, TVAS

Kraken projected lineup

Jared McCann -- Matty Beniers -- Kailer Yamamoto

Jaden Schwartz -- Alex Wennberg -- Shane Wright

Eeli Tolvanen -- Yanni Gourde -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

Devin Shore -- Ryan Winterton -- Tye Kartye

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak -- Will Borgen

Brian Dumoulin -- Justin Schultz

Philipp Grubauer

Joey Daccord

Scratched: Jaycob Megna, Pierre-Edouard Bellemare

Injured: Jordan Eberle (leg), Brandon Tanev (lower body), Andre Burakovsky (upper body)

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen

Riley Tufte -- Ryan Johansen -- Valeri Nichushkin

Miles Wood -- Ross Colton -- Logan O’Connor

Andrew Cogliano -- Fredrik Olofsson -- Tomas Tatar

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Bowen Byram -- Samuel Girard

Jack Johnson -- Josh Manson

Ivan Prosvetov

Alexandar Georgiev

Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid, Jonathan Drouin

Injured: None

Status report

Kraken coach Dave Hakstol said Eberle, a forward who was cut by a skate blade during practice Wednesday, is doing well and is day to day. … Winterton, recalled with Wright from Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League on Wednesday, will make his NHL debut; Wright will make his season debut. … Grubauer is expected to start after Daccord made 24 saves in a 4-3 shootout loss at the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday. ... Prosvetov will start after Georgiev started the previous two games. ... Nichushkin, who missed practice Wednesday and the Avalanche morning skate Thursday for the birth of his daughter Wednesday, will play.