Kraken at Avalanche projected lineups

KRAKEN (5-7-1) at AVALANCHE (5-7-0)
9 p.m. ET; KHN, KONG, ALT, SN1
Kraken projected lineup
Jared McCann -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle
Jaden Schwartz -- Chandler Stephenson -- Andre Burakovsky
Eeli Tolvanen -- Shane Wright -- Ryan Winterton
John Hayden -- Yanni Gourde -- Brandon Tanev
Brandon Montour -- Adam Larsson
Jamie Oleksiak -- Will Borgen
Ryker Evans -- Cale Fleury
Philipp Grubauer
Joey Daccord
Scratched: Oliver Bjorkstrand, Joshua Mahura, Tye Kartye
Injured: Vince Dunn (upper body)
Avalanche projected lineup
Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen
Joel Kiviranta -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Logan O’Connor
Ivan Ivan -- Parker Kelly -- Nikolai Kovalenko
Nikita Prishchepov -- Chris Wagner -- T.J. Tynan
Samuel Girard -- Cale Makar
Devon Toews -- Josh Manson
Calvin de Haan -- Sam Malinski
Justus Annunen
Alexandar Georgiev
Scratched: John Ludvig, Oliver Kylington, Kaapo Kahkonen
Injured: Ross Colton (broken foot), Miles Wood (upper body), Jonathan Drouin (upper body), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head)
Suspended: Valeri Nichushkin
Status report
Bjorkstrand, a forward, is expected to be a healthy scratch. ... Winterton was recalled from Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. … Lehkonen will make his season debut after missing the first 12 games of the season following offseason shoulder surgery.