Kraken at Avalanche projected lineups

KRAKEN (5-7-1) at AVALANCHE (5-7-0)

9 p.m. ET; KHN, KONG, ALT, SN1

Kraken projected lineup

Jared McCann -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle

Jaden Schwartz -- Chandler Stephenson -- Andre Burakovsky

Eeli Tolvanen -- Shane Wright -- Ryan Winterton

John Hayden -- Yanni Gourde -- Brandon Tanev

Brandon Montour -- Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak -- Will Borgen

Ryker Evans -- Cale Fleury

Philipp Grubauer

Joey Daccord

Scratched: Oliver Bjorkstrand, Joshua Mahura, Tye Kartye

Injured: Vince Dunn (upper body)

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen

Joel Kiviranta -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Logan O’Connor

Ivan Ivan -- Parker Kelly -- Nikolai Kovalenko

Nikita Prishchepov -- Chris Wagner -- T.J. Tynan

Samuel Girard -- Cale Makar

Devon Toews -- Josh Manson

Calvin de Haan -- Sam Malinski

Justus Annunen

Alexandar Georgiev

Scratched: John Ludvig, Oliver Kylington, Kaapo Kahkonen

Injured: Ross Colton (broken foot), Miles Wood (upper body), Jonathan Drouin (upper body), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head)

Suspended: Valeri Nichushkin

Status report

Bjorkstrand, a forward, is expected to be a healthy scratch. ... Winterton was recalled from Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. … Lehkonen will make his season debut after missing the first 12 games of the season following offseason shoulder surgery.

