Mrazek, Blackhawks hang on to edge Kraken

Makes 33 saves for Chicago, which kills off late 2-man advantage

Recap: Kraken at Blackhawks 11.28.23

By Bruce Miles
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

CHICAGOPetr Mrazek made 33 saves for the Chicago Blackhawks in a 4-3 victory against the Seattle Kraken at United Center on Tuesday.

Joey Anderson had two assists for the Blackhawks (7-13-0), who were short-handed by two men for 1:03 late in the third period.

Matty Beniers had a goal and an assist for the Kraken (8-10-5). Philipp Grubauer, who had not played since leaving his game on Nov. 20 with an undisclosed injury, made 19 saves.

Tye Kartye scored at 6:51 of the third period to bring the Kraken to within 4-3. Kartye took a pass across the ice from Beniers and scored from the left side.

Boris Katchouk’s second goal in two games gave the Blackhawks a 1-0 lead at 8:54 of the first period, putting in the rebound of a shot from Seth Jones at the left point. The assist was the 300th of Jones’ career.

Jason Dickinson made it 2-0 t 10:23, scoring on a one-timer off a pass from Isaak Phillps.

Beniers brought the Kraken to within 2-1 at 14:43. Jared McCann carried the puck into the Chicago zone and dropped it back to Beniers. His first shot was blocked, but he followed it and scored.

The Kraken got a short-handed goal from Alex Wennberg at 19:23 to tie the game at 2-2. He picked up the puck in the neutral zone, skated wide to the left side of the net and scored from a deep angle. Grubauer had the secondary assist.

Tyler Johnson restored Chicago’s lead at 4:22 of the second period. He took a cross-ice pass from Taylor Raddysh and scored on wrist shot from the right face-off dot.

The Blackhawks’ lead grew to 4-2 at 10:43 on a goal by MacKenzie Entwistle. Anderson skated behind the net and made a backhand pass through the crease to Entwistle.

Related Content

Perry on waivers, Blackhawks to terminate contract

Perry placed on waivers, to have contract terminated by Blackhawks
Anthony Beauvillier traded to Blackhawks by Canucks

Beauvillier traded to Blackhawks by Canucks

Latest News

Anaheim Ducks Vancouver Canucks game recap November 28

Boeser scores twice, Canucks hand Ducks 7th straight loss
Dallas Stars Winnipeg Jets game recap November 28

Oettinger makes 27 saves, Stars shut out Jets
Anthony Beauvillier traded to Blackhawks by Canucks

Beauvillier traded to Blackhawks by Canucks
Perry on waivers, Blackhawks to terminate contract

Perry placed on waivers, to have contract terminated by Blackhawks
Vegas Golden Knights Edmonton Oilers game recap November 28

McDavid has 3 more points, Oilers defeat Golden Knights in shootout
St Louis Blues Minnesota Wild game recap November 28

Wild top Blues in 1st game under Hynes, end losing streak at 7
Pittsburgh Penguins Nashville Predators game recap November 28

Forsberg, Predators top Penguins in OT for 6th straight victory
Carolina Hurricanes Philadelphia Flyers game recap November 28

Bunting boosts Hurricanes to win against Flyers
1st Heritage Classic big gamble that paid off in 2003

Heritage Classic big gamble that paid off 20 years ago
Trophy Tracker Hart NHL MVP Rangers Panarin early favorite

Trophy Tracker: Panarin of Rangers emerges as leader for Hart as MVP
NHL fan mailbag for November 29

Mailbag: Byfield’s impact on Kopitar with Kings; trade, free agent targets
New York Islanders New Jersey Devils game recap November 28

Lazar scores with 23 seconds left, Devils rally past Islanders 
Florida Panthers Toronto Maple Leafs game recap November 28

Woll, Maple Leafs defeat Panthers in 6-round shootout
Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest 2023-24

Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest
Tampa Bay Lightning Arizona Coyotes game recap November 28

Carcone scores twice in Coyotes win against Lightning
NHL Buzz news and notes November 28

NHL Buzz: Larkin expected to miss 2 games for Red Wings
NHL fantasy hockey spin Detroit Red Wings sign Patrick Kane

Fantasy spin: Red Wings sign Patrick Kane
2023-24 NHL trades

2023-24 NHL Trade Tracker