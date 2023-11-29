Mrazek, Blackhawks hang on to edge Kraken

Joey Anderson had two assists for the Blackhawks (7-13-0), who were short-handed by two men for 1:03 late in the third period.

Matty Beniers had a goal and an assist for the Kraken (8-10-5). Philipp Grubauer, who had not played since leaving his game on Nov. 20 with an undisclosed injury, made 19 saves.

Tye Kartye scored at 6:51 of the third period to bring the Kraken to within 4-3. Kartye took a pass across the ice from Beniers and scored from the left side.

Boris Katchouk’s second goal in two games gave the Blackhawks a 1-0 lead at 8:54 of the first period, putting in the rebound of a shot from Seth Jones at the left point. The assist was the 300th of Jones’ career.

Jason Dickinson made it 2-0 t 10:23, scoring on a one-timer off a pass from Isaak Phillps.

Beniers brought the Kraken to within 2-1 at 14:43. Jared McCann carried the puck into the Chicago zone and dropped it back to Beniers. His first shot was blocked, but he followed it and scored.

The Kraken got a short-handed goal from Alex Wennberg at 19:23 to tie the game at 2-2. He picked up the puck in the neutral zone, skated wide to the left side of the net and scored from a deep angle. Grubauer had the secondary assist.

Tyler Johnson restored Chicago’s lead at 4:22 of the second period. He took a cross-ice pass from Taylor Raddysh and scored on wrist shot from the right face-off dot.

The Blackhawks’ lead grew to 4-2 at 10:43 on a goal by MacKenzie Entwistle. Anderson skated behind the net and made a backhand pass through the crease to Entwistle.