Beauvillier traded to Blackhawks by Canucks

Anthony Beauvillier was traded to the Chicago Blackhawks by the Vancouver Canucks for a conditional fifth-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old forward has eight points (two goals, six assists) in 22 games this season. He had 20 points (nine goals, 11 assists) in 33 games for the Canucks last season after being acquired in the trade that sent center Bo Horvat to the New York Islanders on Jan. 30.

Beauvillier can become an unrestricted free agent after this season.

A first-round pick (No. 28) by the Islanders at the 2015 NHL Draft, Beauvillier has 237 points (113 goals, 124 assists) in 512 regular-season games with the Canucks and Islanders, and 29 points (15 goals, 14 assists) in 49 Stanley Cup Playoff games, all with New York.

Chicago placed forward Corey Perry on waivers earlier Tuesday for the purpose of terminating his contract.