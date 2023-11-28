Kraken at Blackhawks

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

KRAKEN (8-9-5) at BLACKHAWKS (6-13-0)

8:30 p.m. ET; ROOT-NW, NBCSCH+, TVAS-D

Kraken projected lineup

Jared McCann -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle

Jaden Schwartz -- Alexander Wennberg – Andrew Poturalski

Eeli Tolvanen -- Yanni Gourde -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

Tye Kartye -- Pierre-Edouard Bellemare -- Kailer Yamamoto

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak -- Will Borgen

Brian Dumoulin -- Justin Schultz

Philipp Grubauer

Joey Daccord

Scratched: Jaycob Megna, Marian Studenic

Injured: Andre Burakovsky (upper body), Brandon Tanev (lower body)

Blackhawks projected lineup

Nick Foligno -- Connor Bedard -- Philipp Kurashev

Lukas Reichel -- Cole Guttman --Taylor Raddysh

Tyler Johnson -- Jason Dickinson -- Joey Anderson

Boris Katchouk -- Ryan Donato -- Reese Johnson

Alex Vlasic -- Seth Jones

Kevin Korchinski -- Connor Murphy

Wyatt Kaiser -- Isaak Phillips

Petr Mrazek

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: MacKenzie Entwistle, Nikita Zaitsev

Injured: Jarred Tinordi (oblique), Andreas Athanasiou (lower body), Colin Blackwell (groin)

Status report

Grubauer will return and start after missing two games with an undisclosed injury. ... Tanev, a forward, is “game to game,” Kraken coach Dave Hakstol said. ... Seattle recalled Poturalski from Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League on Monday, and recalled Studenic, a forward, from Coachella Valley on Tuesday … Mrazek will start after Soderblom started the previous two games. ... Tinordi took part in the Blackhawks morning skate Tuesday, but will miss his eighth straight game; the defenseman will travel for a game at the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday, Chicago coach Luke Richardson said. ... The Blackhawks placed forward Corey Perry on waivers Tuesday for the purpose of terminating his contract.

