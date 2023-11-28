Kraken at Blackhawks

KRAKEN (8-9-5) at BLACKHAWKS (6-13-0)
8:30 p.m. ET; ROOT-NW, NBCSCH+, TVAS-D
Kraken projected lineup
Jared McCann -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle
Jaden Schwartz -- Alexander Wennberg – Andrew Poturalski
Eeli Tolvanen -- Yanni Gourde -- Oliver Bjorkstrand
Tye Kartye -- Pierre-Edouard Bellemare -- Kailer Yamamoto
Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson
Jamie Oleksiak -- Will Borgen
Brian Dumoulin -- Justin Schultz
Philipp Grubauer
Joey Daccord
Scratched: Jaycob Megna, Marian Studenic
Injured: Andre Burakovsky (upper body), Brandon Tanev (lower body)
Blackhawks projected lineup
Nick Foligno -- Connor Bedard -- Philipp Kurashev
Lukas Reichel -- Cole Guttman --Taylor Raddysh
Tyler Johnson -- Jason Dickinson -- Joey Anderson
Boris Katchouk -- Ryan Donato -- Reese Johnson
Alex Vlasic -- Seth Jones
Kevin Korchinski -- Connor Murphy
Wyatt Kaiser -- Isaak Phillips
Petr Mrazek
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: MacKenzie Entwistle, Nikita Zaitsev
Injured: Jarred Tinordi (oblique), Andreas Athanasiou (lower body), Colin Blackwell (groin)
Status report
Grubauer will return and start after missing two games with an undisclosed injury. ... Tanev, a forward, is “game to game,” Kraken coach Dave Hakstol said. ... Seattle recalled Poturalski from Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League on Monday, and recalled Studenic, a forward, from Coachella Valley on Tuesday … Mrazek will start after Soderblom started the previous two games. ... Tinordi took part in the Blackhawks morning skate Tuesday, but will miss his eighth straight game; the defenseman will travel for a game at the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday, Chicago coach Luke Richardson said. ... The Blackhawks placed forward Corey Perry on waivers Tuesday for the purpose of terminating his contract.