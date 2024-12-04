Schwartz, Gourde lift Kraken past Hurricanes to end 3-game skid

Brandon Tanev and Eeli Tolvanen also scored, and Matty Beniers had two assists for the Kraken (12-13-1), who had lost four of five (1-4-0). Joey Daccord made 16 saves.

Martin Necas had a goal and an assist, and Eric Robinson also scored for the Hurricanes (16-8-1), who have lost three in a row and five of seven (2-4-1). Pyotr Kochetkov made 24 saves in his return after missing four games because of a concussion.

Schwartz gave Seattle a 1-0 lead 19 seconds into the first period. He took a pass from Gourde before splitting the Carolina defense and beating Kochetkov blocker side.

Robinson tied it 1-1 at 4:56. Necas intercepted a Kraken clearing attempt and found Robinson, who spun to his forehand and tucked the puck inside the left post.

Tolvanen put Seattle back ahead 2-1 at 5:56 of the second period. Kochetkov stopped Oliver Bjorkstrand's wrist shot from the slot, but Tolvanen followed and scored on the rebound.

Necas tied it 2-2 with a power-play goal at 5:43 of the third period, taking a pass from Sebastian Aho and slipping a backhand through Daccord’s five-hole.

Gourde gave the Kraken a 3-2 lead at 10:48 of the third period after swatting in a centering pass at the top the crease.

Tanev scored a breakaway goal on the backhand at 15:03 for the 4-2 final.