RALEIGH, N.C. -- Jaden Schwartz and Yanni Gourde each had a goal and an assist, and the Seattle Kraken ended a three-game skid with a 4-2 win against the Carolina Hurricanes at Lenovo Center on Tuesday.
Schwartz, Gourde lift Kraken past Hurricanes to end 3-game skid
Each gets goal, assist; Necas has 2 points for Carolina, which drops 3rd straight
Brandon Tanev and Eeli Tolvanen also scored, and Matty Beniers had two assists for the Kraken (12-13-1), who had lost four of five (1-4-0). Joey Daccord made 16 saves.
Martin Necas had a goal and an assist, and Eric Robinson also scored for the Hurricanes (16-8-1), who have lost three in a row and five of seven (2-4-1). Pyotr Kochetkov made 24 saves in his return after missing four games because of a concussion.
Schwartz gave Seattle a 1-0 lead 19 seconds into the first period. He took a pass from Gourde before splitting the Carolina defense and beating Kochetkov blocker side.
Robinson tied it 1-1 at 4:56. Necas intercepted a Kraken clearing attempt and found Robinson, who spun to his forehand and tucked the puck inside the left post.
Tolvanen put Seattle back ahead 2-1 at 5:56 of the second period. Kochetkov stopped Oliver Bjorkstrand's wrist shot from the slot, but Tolvanen followed and scored on the rebound.
Necas tied it 2-2 with a power-play goal at 5:43 of the third period, taking a pass from Sebastian Aho and slipping a backhand through Daccord’s five-hole.
Gourde gave the Kraken a 3-2 lead at 10:48 of the third period after swatting in a centering pass at the top the crease.
Tanev scored a breakaway goal on the backhand at 15:03 for the 4-2 final.