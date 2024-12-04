Schwartz, Gourde lift Kraken past Hurricanes to end 3-game skid

Each gets goal, assist; Necas has 2 points for Carolina, which drops 3rd straight

SEA@CAR: Gourde swats the puck out of the air and into the irons

By Kurt Dusterberg
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Jaden Schwartz and Yanni Gourde each had a goal and an assist, and the Seattle Kraken ended a three-game skid with a 4-2 win against the Carolina Hurricanes at Lenovo Center on Tuesday.

Brandon Tanev and Eeli Tolvanen also scored, and Matty Beniers had two assists for the Kraken (12-13-1), who had lost four of five (1-4-0). Joey Daccord made 16 saves.

Martin Necas had a goal and an assist, and Eric Robinson also scored for the Hurricanes (16-8-1), who have lost three in a row and five of seven (2-4-1). Pyotr Kochetkov made 24 saves in his return after missing four games because of a concussion.

Schwartz gave Seattle a 1-0 lead 19 seconds into the first period. He took a pass from Gourde before splitting the Carolina defense and beating Kochetkov blocker side.

Robinson tied it 1-1 at 4:56. Necas intercepted a Kraken clearing attempt and found Robinson, who spun to his forehand and tucked the puck inside the left post.

Tolvanen put Seattle back ahead 2-1 at 5:56 of the second period. Kochetkov stopped Oliver Bjorkstrand's wrist shot from the slot, but Tolvanen followed and scored on the rebound.

Necas tied it 2-2 with a power-play goal at 5:43 of the third period, taking a pass from Sebastian Aho and slipping a backhand through Daccord’s five-hole.

Gourde gave the Kraken a 3-2 lead at 10:48 of the third period after swatting in a centering pass at the top the crease.

Tanev scored a breakaway goal on the backhand at 15:03 for the 4-2 final.

Latest News

Avalanche score 5 straight to edge Sabres

Eklund scores in OT, lifts Sharks past Capitals for 3rd straight win 

NHL Cultural Celebrations/Community Theme Nights blog

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings

Hronek out 8 weeks for Canucks after lower-body procedure

4 Nations Face-Off roster anticipation generating excitement among current participants

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Post Malone visits Stars postgame to celebrate win

United States 'can compete against any team' in 4 Nations, Sullivan says

Canada goalie projection for 4 Nations Face-Off hard to predict, Brodeur says

NHL Buzz: Kochetkov expected to return for Hurricanes against Kraken

NHL EDGE stats: Laine's outlook after trade to Canadiens

Pepsi Zero Sugar NHL Goalie Challenge picks

NHL On Tap: McDavid, Eichel square off for Oilers, Golden Knights

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Laine to make Canadiens debut against Islanders

Martone, Misa make case for No. 1 on latest 'NHL Draft Class' podcast