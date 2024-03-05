Grubauer makes 35 saves, Kraken end Flames’ 5-game winning streak

McCann has goal, assist, Dunn leaves with injury for Seattle

Recap: Kraken @ Flames 3.4.24

By Aaron Vickers
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

CALGARY -- Philipp Grubauer made 35 saves, and the Seattle Kraken ended the Calgary Flames’ five-game winning streak with a 4-2 victory at Scotiabank Saddledome on Monday.

Jared McCann had a goal and an assist, and Oliver Bjorkstrand and Yanni Gourde scored for the Kraken (27-23-11), who have won three of their past four.

Andrei Kuzmenko scored twice, and Jacob Markstrom made 26 saves for the Flames (30-26-5), who had won nine of 12 (9-3-0).

Gourde gave Seattle a 1-0 lead at 4:04 of the first period on the first shot of the game. He shot by Markstom's glove after Brandon Tanev's initial shot from the point was blocked in the slot.

Kuzmenko tied it 1-1 at 7:50 of the second period on the power play after tucking the puck by the pad of a downed Grubauer.

Bjorkstand put the Kraken up 2-1 at 12:34 when he one-timed a centering pass from McCann by Markstrom's blocker.

Adam Larsson extended it to 3-1 after scoring 21 seconds into the third. He took a centering pass from Matty Beniers and beat Markstrom glove side with a wrist shot from the slot.

Kuzmenko cut it to 3-2 at 7:46 on a wrist shot from the right point that beat Grubauer low glove.

McCann made it 4-2 at 12:29 on a short-handed breakaway.

Seattle defenseman Vince Dunn left the game at 13:41 of the third period after he was checked from behind by Flames forward Martin Pospisil. Pospisil was assessed a five-minute major and a game misconduct.

