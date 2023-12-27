Kraken at Flames

KRAKEN (12-14-9) at FLAMES (14-15-5)
9:30 p.m. TVAS, SN360, SNW, ROOT-NW
Kraken projected lineup
Tomas Tatar -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle
Jared McCann -- Alex Wennberg -- Brandon Tanev
Eeli Tolvanen -- Yanni Gourde -- Oliver Bjorkstrand
Tye Kartye -- Devin Shore -- Kailer Yamamoto
Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson
Jamie Oleksiak -- Will Borgen
Ryker Evans -- Brian Dumoulin
Joey Daccord
Chris Driedger
Scratched: Jaycob Megna, Justin Schultz
Injured: Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (lower body), Andre Burakovsky (upper body), Jaden Schwartz (upper body), Philipp Grubauer (lower body)
Flames projected lineup
Andrew Mangiapane -- Elias Lindholm – Yegor Sharangovich
Connor Zary -- Nazem Kadri -- Martin Pospisil
Jonathan Huberdeau -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman
A.J. Greer -- Dillon Dube -- Walker Duehr
MacKenzie Weegar -- Rasmus Andersson
Chris Tanev -- Noah Hanifin
Dennis Gilbert -- Nick DeSimone
Jacob Markstrom
Dan Vladar
Scratched: Adam Ruzicka, Jordan Oesterle
Injured: Jakob Pelletier (shoulder), Kevin Rooney (shoulder)
Status report
Kraken coach Dave Hakstol did not confirm a starting goalie. Daccord has started seven straight games; Driedger, who was the first goalie off at the morning skate, could make his first NHL start since May 1, 2022. ... Burakovsky, who has missed eight games, traveled with Seattle but will not play. ... Markstrom will make his fourth straight start for Calgary. ... Duehr, a healthy scratch the past nine games and 14 of 15, will return to the lineup and replace Ruzicka, a forward.