Kraken at Flames

KRAKEN (12-14-9) at FLAMES (14-15-5)

9:30 p.m. TVAS, SN360, SNW, ROOT-NW

Kraken projected lineup

Tomas Tatar -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle

Jared McCann -- Alex Wennberg -- Brandon Tanev

Eeli Tolvanen -- Yanni Gourde -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

Tye Kartye -- Devin Shore -- Kailer Yamamoto

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak -- Will Borgen

Ryker Evans -- Brian Dumoulin

Joey Daccord

Chris Driedger

Scratched: Jaycob Megna, Justin Schultz

Injured: Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (lower body), Andre Burakovsky (upper body), Jaden Schwartz (upper body), Philipp Grubauer (lower body)

Flames projected lineup

Andrew Mangiapane -- Elias Lindholm – Yegor Sharangovich

Connor Zary -- Nazem Kadri -- Martin Pospisil

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman

A.J. Greer -- Dillon Dube -- Walker Duehr

MacKenzie Weegar -- Rasmus Andersson

Chris Tanev -- Noah Hanifin

Dennis Gilbert -- Nick DeSimone

Jacob Markstrom

Dan Vladar

Scratched: Adam Ruzicka, Jordan Oesterle

Injured: Jakob Pelletier (shoulder), Kevin Rooney (shoulder)

Status report

Kraken coach Dave Hakstol did not confirm a starting goalie. Daccord has started seven straight games; Driedger, who was the first goalie off at the morning skate, could make his first NHL start since May 1, 2022. ... Burakovsky, who has missed eight games, traveled with Seattle but will not play. ... Markstrom will make his fourth straight start for Calgary. ... Duehr, a healthy scratch the past nine games and 14 of 15, will return to the lineup and replace Ruzicka, a forward.