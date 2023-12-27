Kraken at Flames

Projected_lineups_graphic_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

KRAKEN (12-14-9) at FLAMES (14-15-5)

9:30 p.m. TVAS, SN360, SNW, ROOT-NW

Kraken projected lineup

Tomas Tatar -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle

Jared McCann -- Alex Wennberg -- Brandon Tanev

Eeli Tolvanen -- Yanni Gourde -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

Tye Kartye -- Devin Shore -- Kailer Yamamoto

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak -- Will Borgen

Ryker Evans -- Brian Dumoulin

Joey Daccord

Chris Driedger

Scratched: Jaycob Megna, Justin Schultz

Injured: Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (lower body), Andre Burakovsky (upper body), Jaden Schwartz (upper body), Philipp Grubauer (lower body)

Flames projected lineup

Andrew Mangiapane -- Elias Lindholm – Yegor Sharangovich

Connor Zary -- Nazem Kadri -- Martin Pospisil

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman

A.J. Greer -- Dillon Dube -- Walker Duehr

MacKenzie Weegar -- Rasmus Andersson

Chris Tanev -- Noah Hanifin

Dennis Gilbert -- Nick DeSimone

Jacob Markstrom

Dan Vladar

Scratched: Adam Ruzicka, Jordan Oesterle

Injured: Jakob Pelletier (shoulder), Kevin Rooney (shoulder)

Status report

Kraken coach Dave Hakstol did not confirm a starting goalie. Daccord has started seven straight games; Driedger, who was the first goalie off at the morning skate, could make his first NHL start since May 1, 2022.  ... Burakovsky, who has missed eight games, traveled with Seattle but will not play. ... Markstrom will make his fourth straight start for Calgary. ... Duehr, a healthy scratch the past nine games and 14 of 15, will return to the lineup and replace Ruzicka, a forward.

Latest News

2024-iihf-wjc-roundup-day-2-december-27-2023

World Junior Championship roundup: Projected top pick Celebrini has 5 points for Canada
3 keys to success for United States against Switzerland at WJC

3 'Star' keys to success for United States against Switzerland at WJC
Trevor Zegras dedicates Michigan goal to fan battling cancer

Zegras dedicates ‘Michigan’ goal to young fan battling cancer
Carolina Hurricanes recall goalie Antti Raanta

Raanta recalled by Hurricanes from AHL, will back up Kochetkov against Predators
'Road to the NHL Winter Classic' Episode 3

‘Road to the NHL Winter Classic’ Episode 3 goes into kitchen
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
NHL Buzz news and notes December 27

NHL Buzz: Thompson back for Golden Knights against Ducks
NHL betting odds for December 27, 2023

NHL matchups, odds to watch: December 27
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

DFS picks, projections for upcoming games
Gerry OFlaherty made NHL debut on Christmas 52 years ago

O’Flaherty received ‘best Christmas gift’ making NHL debut on holiday
NHL storylines post holiday break until All Star game

World Juniors, Winter Classic highlight post-holiday hockey schedule 
World Junior Championship preview for Day 2

On Tap: Day 2 of 2024 World Junior Championship
Seattle Kraken look to build tradition in Winter Classic

Kraken core look to ‘build tradition’ in Winter Classic
NHL On Tap news and notes December 27

NHL On Tap: Rolling Rangers seek revenge on Capitals
2024 IIHF WJC roundup Day 1, December 26, 2023

World Junior Championship roundup: Brindley leads United States in opener
World Junior Championship 2024 schedule results TV info

2024 World Junior Championship schedule
Jeremy Swayman dresses as Santa for Linus Ullmark's family

Swayman continues tradition of dressing up as Santa for Ullmark’s kids 
State Your Case: Can Buffalo make Stanley Cup Playoffs?

State Your Case: Can Sabres make Stanley Cup Playoffs?