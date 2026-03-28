Kraken at Sabres projected lineups

KRAKEN (32-29-10) AT SABRES (44-21-8)
5:30 p.m. ET; KHN/Prime, KONG, MSG-B
Kraken projected lineup
Berkly Catton -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle
Bobby McMann -- Chandler Stephenson -- Kaapo Kakko
Eeli Tolvanen -- Oscar Fisker Molgaard -- Shane Wright
Ben Meyers -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Jacob Melanson
Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson
Ryan Lindgren -- Brandon Montour
Ryker Evans -- Jamie Oleksiak
Philipp Grubauer
Matt Murray
Scratched: Josh Mahura, Joey Daccord, Cale Fleury, Ryan Winterton
Injured: Jared McCann (lower body), Jaden Schwartz (upper body)
Sabres projected lineup
Peyton Krebs -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch
Jason Zucker -- Ryan McLeod -- Jack Quinn
Zach Benson -- Josh Norris -- Josh Doan
Tanner Pearson -- Sam Carrick -- Beck Malenstyn
Mattias Samuelsson -- Rasmus Dahlin
Bowen Byram -- Owen Power
Logan Stanley -- Conor Timmins
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Colten Ellis
Scratched: Alex Lyon, Michael Kesselring, Luke Schenn, Josh Dunne, Tyson Kozak
Injured: Noah Ostlund (upper body), Jordan Greenway (middle body), Jiri Kulich (blood clot), Justin Danforth (lower body)
Status report
McCann is a game-time decision, Seattle coach Lane Lambert said. The forward has missed three games. … The Kraken recalled forward Logan Morrison from Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League on Friday. … Luukkonen is expected to start after Lyon was in goal in the Sabres’ 5-2 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Friday.