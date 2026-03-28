Kraken at Sabres projected lineups

KRAKEN (32-29-10) AT SABRES (44-21-8)

5:30 p.m. ET; KHN/Prime, KONG, MSG-B

Kraken projected lineup

Berkly Catton -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle

Bobby McMann -- Chandler Stephenson -- Kaapo Kakko

Eeli Tolvanen -- Oscar Fisker Molgaard -- Shane Wright

Ben Meyers -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Jacob Melanson

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Ryan Lindgren -- Brandon Montour

Ryker Evans -- Jamie Oleksiak

Philipp Grubauer

Matt Murray

Scratched: Josh Mahura, Joey Daccord, Cale Fleury, Ryan Winterton

Injured: Jared McCann (lower body), Jaden Schwartz (upper body)

Sabres projected lineup

Peyton Krebs -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch

Jason Zucker -- Ryan McLeod -- Jack Quinn

Zach Benson -- Josh Norris -- Josh Doan

Tanner Pearson -- Sam Carrick -- Beck Malenstyn

Mattias Samuelsson -- Rasmus Dahlin

Bowen Byram -- Owen Power

Logan Stanley -- Conor Timmins

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Colten Ellis

Scratched: Alex Lyon, Michael Kesselring, Luke Schenn, Josh Dunne, Tyson Kozak

Injured: Noah Ostlund (upper body), Jordan Greenway (middle body), Jiri Kulich (blood clot), Justin Danforth (lower body)

Status report

McCann is a game-time decision, Seattle coach Lane Lambert said. The forward has missed three games. … The Kraken recalled forward Logan Morrison from Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League on Friday. … Luukkonen is expected to start after Lyon was in goal in the Sabres’ 5-2 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Friday.