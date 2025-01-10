Kraken at Sabres projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

KRAKEN (17-22-3) at SABRES (16-21-5)

4 p.m. ET; KHN, KONG, MSG-B, SN

Kraken projected lineup

Jaden Schwartz -- Matty Beniers -- Kaapo Kakko

Jared McCann -- Chandler Stephenson -- Andre Burakovsky

Eeli Tolvanen -- Shane Wright -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

Tye Kartye -- Mitchell Stephens -- Brandon Tanev

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak -- Brandon Montour

Josh Mahura -- Ryker Evans

Joey Daccord

Philipp Grubauer

Scratched: Gustav Olofsson

Injured: Jordan Eberle (pelvis), Yanni Gourde (lower body)

Sabres projected lineup

Jason Zucker -- Dylan Cozens -- Tage Thompson

JJ Peterka -- Ryan McLeod -- Alex Tuch

Zach Benson -- Peyton Krebs -- Jack Quinn

Nicolas Aube-Kubel -- Tyson Kozak -- Sam Lafferty

Rasmus Dahlin -- Bowen Byram

Owen Power -- Henri Jokiharju

Jacob Bryson -- Connor Clifton

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

James Reimer

Scratched: Dennis Gilbert

Injured: Mattias Samuelsson (illness), Beck Malenstyn (illness), Jiri Kulich (lower body), Jordan Greenway (middle body)

Status report

If Daccord starts, it will be his first start since Dec. 22 after missing five games with an upper-body injury; he replaced Grubauer in the second period of a 6-2 loss at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday. … Malenstyn returned to practice Friday but his status for Saturday had yet to be determined; the forward, who has missed the past two games, took line rushes primarily on defense alongside Gilbert. … Samuelsson, a defenseman, did not practice and will “probably” be ruled out against the Kraken, coach Lindy Ruff said.

