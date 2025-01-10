Kraken at Sabres projected lineups
Kraken projected lineup
Jaden Schwartz -- Matty Beniers -- Kaapo Kakko
Jared McCann -- Chandler Stephenson -- Andre Burakovsky
Eeli Tolvanen -- Shane Wright -- Oliver Bjorkstrand
Tye Kartye -- Mitchell Stephens -- Brandon Tanev
Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson
Jamie Oleksiak -- Brandon Montour
Josh Mahura -- Ryker Evans
Joey Daccord
Philipp Grubauer
Scratched: Gustav Olofsson
Injured: Jordan Eberle (pelvis), Yanni Gourde (lower body)
Sabres projected lineup
Jason Zucker -- Dylan Cozens -- Tage Thompson
JJ Peterka -- Ryan McLeod -- Alex Tuch
Zach Benson -- Peyton Krebs -- Jack Quinn
Nicolas Aube-Kubel -- Tyson Kozak -- Sam Lafferty
Rasmus Dahlin -- Bowen Byram
Owen Power -- Henri Jokiharju
Jacob Bryson -- Connor Clifton
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
James Reimer
Scratched: Dennis Gilbert
Injured: Mattias Samuelsson (illness), Beck Malenstyn (illness), Jiri Kulich (lower body), Jordan Greenway (middle body)
Status report
If Daccord starts, it will be his first start since Dec. 22 after missing five games with an upper-body injury; he replaced Grubauer in the second period of a 6-2 loss at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday. … Malenstyn returned to practice Friday but his status for Saturday had yet to be determined; the forward, who has missed the past two games, took line rushes primarily on defense alongside Gilbert. … Samuelsson, a defenseman, did not practice and will “probably” be ruled out against the Kraken, coach Lindy Ruff said.