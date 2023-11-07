Kraken at Coyotes

KRAKEN (4-6-2) at COYOTES (5-5-1)

9 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, ROOT-NW

Kraken projected lineup

Jared McCann -- Matty Beniers -- Kailer Yamamoto

Jaden Schwartz -- Alex Wennberg -- Jordan Eberle

Eeli Tolvanen -- Yanni Gourde -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

Devin Shore -- Pierre-Edouard Bellemare -- Tye Kartye

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak -- Will Borgen

Brian Dumoulin -- Justin Schultz

Joey Daccord

Philipp Grubauer

Scratched: Jaycob Megna

Injured: Brandon Tanev (lower body), Andre Burakovsky (upper body)

Coyotes projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Barrett Hayton -- Nick Schmaltz

Matias Maccelli -- Nick Bjugstad -- Lawson Crouse

Michael Carcone -- Logan Cooley -- Travis Boyd

Liam O'Brien -- Jack McBain -- Alex Kerfoot

J.J. Moser -- Sean Durzi

Travis Dermott -- Matt Dumba

Juuso Valimaki -- Troy Stecher

Connor Ingram

Karel Vejmelka

Scratched: Josh Brown, Zach Sanford

Injured: Jason Zucker (lower body)

Status report

Kraken coach Dave Hakstol switched several lines, promoting Yamamoto from the fourth line to the top line with Beniers and McCann and moving Kartye off the top line. ... Tanev took part in the morning skate but is not yet ready to return. The forward hasn't played since the season opener Oct. 10,. ... Daccord, a former Arizona State goalie, will make his first start since Oct. 28. Grubauer started the previous three games. ... Zucker is practicing and the forward could return against the Nashville Predators on Saturday. He will miss his seventh game since Oct. 21.