Kraken at Coyotes

Latest News

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections
Alex Ovechkin says Washington Capitals moving in right direction

Ovechkin says Capitals moving in ‘right direction’ after slow start
Campbell placed on waivers by Oilers

Campbell placed on waivers by Oilers
Buzz: Greig, Kastelic each out at least 2 more weeks

NHL Buzz: Greig, Kastelic each out at least 2 more weeks for Senators
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
 Pacioretty confident he'll return from Achilles tear

Pacioretty works toward return with Capitals after considering retirement
Stanley Cup surprises Enoch Cree Nation students

Stanley Cup makes surprise visit to Enoch Cree Nation school
NHL On Tap: Rangers seek point in 8th straight game

NHL On Tap: Rangers host Red Wings looking for point in 8th straight game
Western Conference top team debated by NHL.com

Western Conference top team 1 month into season debated by NHL.com
Fantasy top 10 waiver wire pickups

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups
NHL/NHLPA Industry Growth Fund celebrates 10th anniversary 

NHL/NHLPA Industry Growth Fund celebrates 10th anniversary 
Canucks extend point streak to 8, defeat struggling Oilers

Canucks extend point streak to 8, defeat struggling Oilers
22 games to be nationally televised this week

22 games to be nationally televised this week
Devils utilizing 'next-man-up mentality’ during Jack Hughes' absence

Devils utilizing 'next-man-up mentality' during Jack Hughes' absence
Lightning, Maple Leafs must tighten up defensively after latest seesaw affair

Lightning, Maple Leafs must tighten up defensively after latest seesaw affair
NHL Buzz: Duchene out for Stars tonight

NHL Buzz: Duchene out for Stars against Bruins
Ouellette took talent to next level on path to Hall of Fame, Sauvageau says

Ouellette took talent to next level on path to Hall of Fame, Sauvageau says
McDonald talks work with Hall of Fame in NHL.com Q&A

McDonald talks work on Hall of Fame committee, former Flames teammate Vernon in Q&A with NHL.com

Kraken at Coyotes

Projected_lineups_graphic_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

KRAKEN (4-6-2) at COYOTES (5-5-1)

9 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, ROOT-NW

Kraken projected lineup

Jared McCann -- Matty Beniers -- Kailer Yamamoto

Jaden Schwartz -- Alex Wennberg -- Jordan Eberle

Eeli Tolvanen -- Yanni Gourde -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

Devin Shore -- Pierre-Edouard Bellemare -- Tye Kartye

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak -- Will Borgen

Brian Dumoulin -- Justin Schultz

Joey Daccord

Philipp Grubauer

Scratched: Jaycob Megna

Injured: Brandon Tanev (lower body), Andre Burakovsky (upper body)

Coyotes projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Barrett Hayton -- Nick Schmaltz

Matias Maccelli -- Nick Bjugstad -- Lawson Crouse

Michael Carcone -- Logan Cooley -- Travis Boyd

Liam O'Brien -- Jack McBain -- Alex Kerfoot

J.J. Moser -- Sean Durzi

Travis Dermott -- Matt Dumba

Juuso Valimaki -- Troy Stecher

Connor Ingram

Karel Vejmelka

Scratched: Josh Brown, Zach Sanford

Injured: Jason Zucker (lower body)

Status report

Kraken coach Dave Hakstol switched several lines, promoting Yamamoto from the fourth line to the top line with Beniers and McCann and moving Kartye off the top line. ... Tanev took part in the morning skate but is not yet ready to return. The forward hasn't played since the season opener Oct. 10,. ... Daccord, a former Arizona State goalie, will make his first start since Oct. 28. Grubauer started the previous three games. ... Zucker is practicing and the forward could return against the Nashville Predators on Saturday. He will miss his seventh game since Oct. 21.