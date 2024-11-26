Wright has 2 points, helps Kraken rally past Ducks

Seattle has won 6 of 8; Dostal makes 24 saves for Anaheim

SEA@ANA: Montour unloads slap shot right off the face-off

By Dan Arritt
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

ANAHEIM -- Shane Wright had a goal and an assist for the Seattle Kraken in a 3-2 win against the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on Monday.

Wright, the No. 4 pick by Seattle in the 2022 NHL Draft, had been a healthy scratch the previous three games.

Andre Burakovsky and Brandon Montour scored, Ryker Evans had two assists and Joey Daccord made 21 saves for the Kraken (11-10-1), who have won six of eight (6-2-0) and ended a five-game road losing streak.

Trevor Zegras and Frank Vatrano scored, Troy Terry had two assists and Lukas Dostal made 24 saves for the Ducks (8-9-3), who came in on four-game point streak (3-0-1).

Seattle scored twice in the first 1:10 of the third period to take the lead.

Burakovsky was credited with a goal after a pass from Jared McCann deflected off Burakovsky and Dostal before crossing the goal line to tie it 2-2 at 46 seconds.

Montour then scored with a slap shot from the right point to move Seattle ahead 3-2 at 1:10.

Wright gave Seattle a 1-0 lead on its first shot on goal at 7:12 of the first period, scoring with a deflection as he battled for position in front of the Anaheim net with defenseman Olen Zellweger.

Zegras scored shortside off a rush during a delayed penalty to tie it 1-1 at 15:59 of the first.

Vatrano gave the Ducks a 2-1 lead at 6:17 of the second period. Zellweger took a wrist shot from the right circle that was saved, but the rebound hit Vatrano's skate in front of the crease and he swept the puck into the net.

Ducks forward Leo Carlsson left the game with an upper-body injury with 4:37 left in the second period after a check by Tye Kartye sent him sideways into the left post of the Anaheim net.

