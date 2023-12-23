Kraken at Ducks

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

KRAKEN (11-14-9) at DUCKS (12-20-0)

8 p.m. ET; BSSC, BSSD, ROOT-NW

Kraken projected lineup

Tomas Tatar -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle

Tye Kartye -- Alex Wennberg -- Brandon Tanev

Eeli Tolvanen -- Yanni Gourde -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

Kole Lind -- Devin Shore -- Kailer Yamamoto

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak -- Will Borgen

Justin Schultz  -- Brian Dumoulin

Joey Daccord

Chris Driedger

Scratched: Jaycob Megna, Ryker Evans

Injured: Jared McCann (lower body), Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (lower body), Andre Burakovsky (upper body), Jaden Schwartz (upper body), Philipp Grubauer (lower body)

Ducks projected lineup

Alex Killorn -- Trevor Zegras -- Troy Terry

Frank Vatrano -- Mason McTavish -- Ryan Strome

Max Jones -- Adam Henrique -- Brett Leason

Brock McGinn -- Sam Carrick -- Jakob Silfverberg

Cam Fowler -- Jamie Drysdale

Pavel Mintyukov -- Ilya Lyubushkin

Jackson LaCombe -- Radko Gudas

John Gibson

Lukas Dostal

Scratched: Benoit-Oliver Groulx, Urho Vaakanainen, Ross Johnston

Injured: Isac Lundestrom (Achilles), Leo Carlsson (right leg)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate. ... Bellemare, a forward, will be out 4-6 weeks because of a lower-body injury sustained in a 4-3 overtime loss at the Dallas Stars on Monday. ... McCann, a forward, was also injured on Monday and did not play in a 2-1 win at the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday. He is day to day. ... Zegras practiced on the top line Friday and is expected to return after missing the past 20 games with a lower-body injury. ... Carlsson, a forward, is still being evaluated after sustaining an apparent lower-body injury in the third period of a 3-0 loss to the Calgary Flames on Thursday.

Latest News

Tampa Bay Lightning Washington Capitals game preview December 23

Lightning at Capitals
NHL betting odds for December 23 2023

NHL matchups, odds to watch: December 23
NHL On Tap news and notes December 23

NHL On Tap: Crosby looks to hit 20-goal mark against Senators 
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

DFS picks, projections for upcoming games
NHL Morning Skate for December 23

NHL Morning Skate for December 23
Super 16 NHL Power Rankings December 21

Super 16: Rangers reclaim top spot; Flyers make big surge in rankings
Boston Bruins Winnipeg Jets game recap December 22

Vilardi scores in 5th straight, Jets hand Bruins 3rd loss in row
Montreal Canadiens Chicago Blackhawks game recap December 22

Canadiens score 5 straight in win against Blackhawks
Philadelphia Flyers Detroit Red Wings game recap December 22

Kane has 3 points, Red Wings recover to defeat Flyers in shootout
CHL notebook: Flyers prospects find success for London

CHL notebook: Flyers prospects having good run for London 
Edmonton Oilers New York Rangers game recap December 22

Oilers score 4 in 3rd period, hold off Rangers
NHL Buzz News and Notes December 22

NHL Buzz: Zegras could return from injury for Ducks against Kraken
Florida Panthers new practice facility war memorial auditorium

Panthers players loving newly-renovated War Memorial Auditorium
Wild Marc-Andre Fleury gets back at Brandon Duhaime

Fleury gets back at Duhaime for calling him '50' in interview
Vegas Golden Knights Ben Hutton signs contract

Hutton signs 2-year, $1.95 million contract with Golden Knights
Commissioner Gary Bettman affirms 6-game suspension for Detroit Red Wings David Perron

NHL Commissioner Bettman affirms 6-game suspension for Perron of Red Wings 
Samuel Girard cleared by NHL/NHLPA player assistance program

Girard cleared by NHL/NHLPA player assistance program to resume practicing
nhl fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings