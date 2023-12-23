Kraken at Ducks

KRAKEN (11-14-9) at DUCKS (12-20-0)
8 p.m. ET; BSSC, BSSD, ROOT-NW
Kraken projected lineup
Tomas Tatar -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle
Tye Kartye -- Alex Wennberg -- Brandon Tanev
Eeli Tolvanen -- Yanni Gourde -- Oliver Bjorkstrand
Kole Lind -- Devin Shore -- Kailer Yamamoto
Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson
Jamie Oleksiak -- Will Borgen
Justin Schultz -- Brian Dumoulin
Joey Daccord
Chris Driedger
Scratched: Jaycob Megna, Ryker Evans
Injured: Jared McCann (lower body), Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (lower body), Andre Burakovsky (upper body), Jaden Schwartz (upper body), Philipp Grubauer (lower body)
Ducks projected lineup
Alex Killorn -- Trevor Zegras -- Troy Terry
Frank Vatrano -- Mason McTavish -- Ryan Strome
Max Jones -- Adam Henrique -- Brett Leason
Brock McGinn -- Sam Carrick -- Jakob Silfverberg
Cam Fowler -- Jamie Drysdale
Pavel Mintyukov -- Ilya Lyubushkin
Jackson LaCombe -- Radko Gudas
John Gibson
Lukas Dostal
Scratched: Benoit-Oliver Groulx, Urho Vaakanainen, Ross Johnston
Injured: Isac Lundestrom (Achilles), Leo Carlsson (right leg)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate. ... Bellemare, a forward, will be out 4-6 weeks because of a lower-body injury sustained in a 4-3 overtime loss at the Dallas Stars on Monday. ... McCann, a forward, was also injured on Monday and did not play in a 2-1 win at the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday. He is day to day. ... Zegras practiced on the top line Friday and is expected to return after missing the past 20 games with a lower-body injury. ... Carlsson, a forward, is still being evaluated after sustaining an apparent lower-body injury in the third period of a 3-0 loss to the Calgary Flames on Thursday.