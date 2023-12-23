Kraken at Ducks

KRAKEN (11-14-9) at DUCKS (12-20-0)

8 p.m. ET; BSSC, BSSD, ROOT-NW

Kraken projected lineup

Tomas Tatar -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle

Tye Kartye -- Alex Wennberg -- Brandon Tanev

Eeli Tolvanen -- Yanni Gourde -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

Kole Lind -- Devin Shore -- Kailer Yamamoto

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak -- Will Borgen

Justin Schultz -- Brian Dumoulin

Joey Daccord

Chris Driedger

Scratched: Jaycob Megna, Ryker Evans

Injured: Jared McCann (lower body), Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (lower body), Andre Burakovsky (upper body), Jaden Schwartz (upper body), Philipp Grubauer (lower body)

Ducks projected lineup

Alex Killorn -- Trevor Zegras -- Troy Terry

Frank Vatrano -- Mason McTavish -- Ryan Strome

Max Jones -- Adam Henrique -- Brett Leason

Brock McGinn -- Sam Carrick -- Jakob Silfverberg

Cam Fowler -- Jamie Drysdale

Pavel Mintyukov -- Ilya Lyubushkin

Jackson LaCombe -- Radko Gudas

John Gibson

Lukas Dostal

Scratched: Benoit-Oliver Groulx, Urho Vaakanainen, Ross Johnston

Injured: Isac Lundestrom (Achilles), Leo Carlsson (right leg)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate. ... Bellemare, a forward, will be out 4-6 weeks because of a lower-body injury sustained in a 4-3 overtime loss at the Dallas Stars on Monday. ... McCann, a forward, was also injured on Monday and did not play in a 2-1 win at the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday. He is day to day. ... Zegras practiced on the top line Friday and is expected to return after missing the past 20 games with a lower-body injury. ... Carlsson, a forward, is still being evaluated after sustaining an apparent lower-body injury in the third period of a 3-0 loss to the Calgary Flames on Thursday.