SCORE Boston could see another growth spurt with help of IGF grant

BOSTON -- Willie O'Ree has witnessed firsthand the progress of SCORE Boston Hockey over the years during his visits to the youth hockey program as the NHL’s diversity ambassador.

“A lot of young hockey players have come up through the years, and I'm just happy that I had the opportunity to work with some of these boys and girls at the beginning,” said O’Ree, who became the NHL’s first Black player when he debuted with the Boston Bruins against the Montreal Canadiens at the Montreal Forum on Jan. 18, 1958. “They’ve grown over the years.”

SCORE Boston looks to continue its growth spurt with the help of the NHL and NHL Players’ Association Industry Growth Fund and the Boston Bruins Foundation.