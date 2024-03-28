'Saving Sakic' original hockey documentary premieres April 16 on Prime Video in Canada

TORONTO / NEW YORK -- Today, Prime Video and NHL Productions revealed the trailer for the upcoming original hockey documentary Saving Sakic, premiering on April 16 for Prime members in Canada and April 17 for ESPN+ subscribers in the U.S. The documentary follows the high-stakes saga that ensued when Colorado Avalanche Chairman/CEO Charlie Lyons was blindsided by an attempt to sign away the captain of his team, Joe Sakic. With only seven days to raise $15 million to save his star, Charlie finds a lifeline from an unexpected place - Hollywood. (Photos and video are available here).

Joe Sakic garnered a slew of accolades over his 20-season NHL career, first for the Quebec Nordiques, who selected him in the first round of the 1987 NHL Draft, and later for the Colorado Avalanche after the Nordiques relocated to Denver. In Colorado, he captured two Stanley Cups, won the Hart Trophy as NHL MVP, and the Conn Smythe Trophy as MVP of the playoffs. As part of NHL's Centennial celebration in 2017, Sakic was voted one of the 100 Greatest Players in League history. The Burnaby, British Columbia native also won gold medals representing Canada at each of the Olympic Winter Games, World Cup of Hockey, IIHF World Championships and IIHF World Junior Championships. Sakic won a third Stanley Cup as General Manager of the Avalanche in 2022 and is currently the club’s President of Hockey Operations.

Saving Sakic is directed by Jay Nelson with executive producers Steve Mayer, Ross Bernard, and Craig Axelrod for NHL Productions and Gary Cohen for Triple Threat TV. Saving Sakic joins sports content on Prime Video, including Original documentaries Chosen One: Alexandre Daigle, Giannis: The Marvelous Journey, Kelce, All or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs, and Sportsnet on Prime Video Channels.

Prime members in Canada enjoy savings, convenience, and entertainment, all in a single membership for just $9.99/month or best value $99/year. Saving Sakic will be available to Prime members starting April 16. ESPN+ subscribers in the U.S. will have exclusive access to the documentary on April 17 as part of the platform's offering of original NHL content.

The documentary will join the thousands of TV shows and movies from Hollywood and around the world in the Prime Video catalogue

