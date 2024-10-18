Sharks at Jets

SHARKS (0-2-2) at JETS (3-0-0)
8 p.m. ET; TSN3, NBCSCA
Sharks projected lineup
Danil Gushchin -- Mikael Granlund -- Tyler Toffoli
Alexander Wennberg -- Klim Kostin -- Fabian Zetterlund
Luke Kunin -- Givani Smith -- Barclay Goodrow
Carl Grundstrom -- Nico Sturm -- Ty Dellandrea
Jake Walman -- Cody Ceci
Mario Ferraro -- Jan Rutta
Henry Thrun -- Matt Benning
Mackenzie Blackwood
Vitek Vanecek
Scratched: Jack Thompson, Will Smith
Injured: Macklin Celebrini (lower body), Shakir Mukhamadullin (lower body), Thomas Bordeleau (lower body), Logan Couture (lower body), Marc-Edouard Vlasic (upper body), William Eklund (upper body)
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi
Cole Perfetti -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Nikolaj Ehlers
Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton
Morgan Barron -- Rasmus Kupari -- Alex Iafallo
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk
Haydn Fleury -- Colin Miller
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Dylan Coghlan
Injured: David Gustafsson (lower body), Logan Stanley (knee)
Status report
The Sharks did not have a morning skate following their 4-2 loss at the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday. ... San Jose coach Ryan Warsofsky said Will Smith is out for rest purposes as part of the forward's development plan. Gushchin and Givani Smith will play after each was scratched Thursday. ... Blackwood will start after Vanecek made 23 saves against the Blackhawks. ... Winnipeg will use the same lineup from its 2-1 overtime win against the Minnesota Wild on Sunday. ... Stanley practiced with the Jets on Thursday but the defenseman is not ready to return, coach Scott Arniel said.