Sharks at Jets

SHARKS (0-2-2) at JETS (3-0-0)

8 p.m. ET; TSN3, NBCSCA

Sharks projected lineup

Danil Gushchin -- Mikael Granlund -- Tyler Toffoli

Alexander Wennberg -- Klim Kostin -- Fabian Zetterlund

Luke Kunin -- Givani Smith -- Barclay Goodrow

Carl Grundstrom -- Nico Sturm -- Ty Dellandrea

Jake Walman -- Cody Ceci

Mario Ferraro -- Jan Rutta

Henry Thrun -- Matt Benning

Mackenzie Blackwood

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Jack Thompson, Will Smith

Injured: Macklin Celebrini (lower body), Shakir Mukhamadullin (lower body), Thomas Bordeleau (lower body), Logan Couture (lower body), Marc-Edouard Vlasic (upper body), William Eklund (upper body)

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi

Cole Perfetti -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Nikolaj Ehlers

Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron -- Rasmus Kupari -- Alex Iafallo

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk

Haydn Fleury -- Colin Miller

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Dylan Coghlan

Injured: David Gustafsson (lower body), Logan Stanley (knee)

Status report

The Sharks did not have a morning skate following their 4-2 loss at the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday. ... San Jose coach Ryan Warsofsky said Will Smith is out for rest purposes as part of the forward's development plan. Gushchin and Givani Smith will play after each was scratched Thursday. ... Blackwood will start after Vanecek made 23 saves against the Blackhawks. ... Winnipeg will use the same lineup from its 2-1 overtime win against the Minnesota Wild on Sunday. ... Stanley practiced with the Jets on Thursday but the defenseman is not ready to return, coach Scott Arniel said.