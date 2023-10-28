Latest News

Clifton of Sabres suspended 2 games for check to head

Buzz: Ekblad, Montour to return to practice tomorrow

On Tap: Nylander, Tavares lead Toronto vs. Nashville

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

CHL notebook: Coyotes prospect Lamoureux reaching goals

Kings score 4 straight goals, rally from 3 down to defeat Coyotes

Demko makes 22 saves, Canucks shut out Blues

Haula scores twice, sparks Devils past Sabres

Clifton to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Sabres game

Teravainen has hat trick, Hurricanes shut out Sharks

Kuemper makes 39 saves for Capitals in shootout win against Wild

Blackhawks defeat Golden Knights in OT, hand them 1st loss

Svechnikov makes season debut for Hurricanes

Weekes' Weekend Watch: Red Wings-Bruins among highlights

NHL, Oilers donate $200,000 toward Heritage Classic legacy project

Kane gives weather forecast for Heritage Classic on local news channel

Oilers fans soak in festivities before Heritage Classic

Sharks at Capitals 

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

SHARKS (0-7-1) at CAPITALS (3-3-1)

5 p.m. ET; MNMT, NBCSCA

Sharks projected lineup

Fabian Zetterlund -- Tomas Hertl -- Anthony Duclair

William Eklund -- Jacob Peterson -- Kevin Labanc

Givani Smith -- Nico Sturm -- Mike Hoffman

Filip Zadina -- Thomas Bordeleau -- Luke Kunin

Mario Ferraro -- Kyle Burroughs

Nikolai Knyzhov -- Jan Rutta

Ty Emberson -- Matt Benning

Kaapo Kahkonen

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scratched: Marc-Edouard Vlasic

Injured: Logan Couture (lower body), Alexander Barabanov (broken finger) Jacob MacDonald (undisclosed), Mikael Granlund (lower body)

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Tom Wilson

Sonny Milano -- Evgeny Kuznetsov -- T.J. Oshie

Connor McMichael -- Nicklas Backstrom -- Anthony Mantha

Beck Malenstyn -- Aliaksei Protas -- Matthew Phillips

Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson

Rasmus Sandin -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Alexander Alexeyev -- Nick Jensen

Darcy Kuemper

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Hardy Haman Aktell, Lucas Johansen

Injured: Nic Dowd (upper body), Joel Edmundson (hand), Max Pacioretty (Achilles)

Status report

The Sharks did not practice Saturday. … Lindgren, who missed the past six games because of an upper-body injury, will return and back up Kuemper. … The Capitals returned goalie Hunter Shepard to Hershey of the American Hockey League. … Milano (illness) did not practice Saturday, but coach Spencer Carbery said he is hopeful the forward can play Sunday.