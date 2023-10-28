Sharks at Capitals
Sharks projected lineup
Fabian Zetterlund -- Tomas Hertl -- Anthony Duclair
William Eklund -- Jacob Peterson -- Kevin Labanc
Givani Smith -- Nico Sturm -- Mike Hoffman
Filip Zadina -- Thomas Bordeleau -- Luke Kunin
Mario Ferraro -- Kyle Burroughs
Nikolai Knyzhov -- Jan Rutta
Ty Emberson -- Matt Benning
Kaapo Kahkonen
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scratched: Marc-Edouard Vlasic
Injured: Logan Couture (lower body), Alexander Barabanov (broken finger) Jacob MacDonald (undisclosed), Mikael Granlund (lower body)
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Tom Wilson
Sonny Milano -- Evgeny Kuznetsov -- T.J. Oshie
Connor McMichael -- Nicklas Backstrom -- Anthony Mantha
Beck Malenstyn -- Aliaksei Protas -- Matthew Phillips
Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson
Rasmus Sandin -- Trevor van Riemsdyk
Alexander Alexeyev -- Nick Jensen
Darcy Kuemper
Charlie Lindgren
Scratched: Hardy Haman Aktell, Lucas Johansen
Injured: Nic Dowd (upper body), Joel Edmundson (hand), Max Pacioretty (Achilles)
Status report
The Sharks did not practice Saturday. … Lindgren, who missed the past six games because of an upper-body injury, will return and back up Kuemper. … The Capitals returned goalie Hunter Shepard to Hershey of the American Hockey League. … Milano (illness) did not practice Saturday, but coach Spencer Carbery said he is hopeful the forward can play Sunday.