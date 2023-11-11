Hill makes 20 saves, Golden Knights blank Sharks

Latest News

Weekes weekend watch november 10

Bruins-Canadiens, Stars-Wild highlight weekend schedule
Cronin discusses 1st chance as coach with Ducks on "The Chirp" podcast

Cronin discusses 1st chance as coach with Ducks on 'The Chirp' podcast
Philadelphia Flyers Anaheim Ducks game recap November 10

Carlsson gets 1st NHL hat trick in Ducks loss to Flyers
CHL Notebook St. Louis Blues prospect Dalibor Dvorsky enjoys change of scenery

CHL notebook: Blues prospect Dvorsky enjoying change of scenery
Vernon's 'perfect personality' got him to Hall of Fame

Vernon's confidence, athleticism belied size, earned him spot in Hall of Fame
Minnesota Wild Buffalo Sabres game recap November 10

Skinner, Peterka spark Sabres in win against Wild 
Calgary Flames Toronto Maple Leafs game recap November 10

Nylander extends point streak to 14, Maple Leafs defeat Flames in shootout
Washington Capitals New Jersey Devils game recap November 10

Kuznetsov has 2 goals, Capitals hold off Devils
Carolina Hurricanes Florida Panthers game recap November 10

Tkachuk, Verhaeghe propel Panthers past Hurricanes
Jack Campbell eager to work his way back to NHL with Edmonton Oilers

Campbell eager to work his way back to NHL with Oilers
Hockey Hall of Fame class thrilled to begin festivities

Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2023 gets induction weekend festivities underway
Lanny McDonald Hall of Fame call to former teammate Mike Vernon special moment

McDonald's Hall of Fame call to former teammate Vernon special moment
NHL Buzz news and notes november 10

NHL Buzz: Savoie to make NHL debut for Sabres
nhl fantasy hockey rookies best prospects rankings

Fantasy hockey top 10 rookie rankings
nhl fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings
Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
Jaromir Jagr to have No. 68 retired by Penguins in February

Jagr to have No. 68 retired by Penguins on Feb. 18

Hill makes 20 saves, Golden Knights blank Sharks

Gets 2nd shutout in past 3 starts, Pietrangelo has 3 points, Martinez scores twice

Recap: Sharks at Golden Knights 11.10.23

By Paul Delos Santos
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

LAS VEGAS -- Adin Hill made 20 saves, and Alex Pietrangelo had a goal and two assists for the Vegas Golden Knights in a 5-0 victory against the San Jose Sharks at T-Mobile Arena on Friday.

The shutout was Hill’s second over his past three starts.

Alec Martinez scored twice, and William Karlsson had a goal and an assist for the Golden Knights (12-2-1), who ended a two-game skid. Zach Whitecloud made his season debut after missing the first 14 games because of an upper-body injury sustained during the preseason.

Kaapo Kahkonen made 34 saves for the Sharks (2-11-1), who had won two straight.

Pietrangelo gave Vegas a 1-0 lead 1:00 into the first period with a wraparound goal.

Martinez made it 2-0 at 11:19 of the first, one-timing a Michael Amadio pass from the point.

Karlsson extended it to 3-0 at 2:24 of the third period with a short-handed goal.

Martinez pushed it to 4-0 at 4:40 with his second goal after scoring from the left circle.

Brett Howden scored off of a Jonas Rondbjerg rebound, lifting the puck over an outstretched Kahkonen at 9:34 for the 5-0 final.