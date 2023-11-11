LAS VEGAS -- Adin Hill made 20 saves, and Alex Pietrangelo had a goal and two assists for the Vegas Golden Knights in a 5-0 victory against the San Jose Sharks at T-Mobile Arena on Friday.
Hill makes 20 saves, Golden Knights blank Sharks
Gets 2nd shutout in past 3 starts, Pietrangelo has 3 points, Martinez scores twice
The shutout was Hill’s second over his past three starts.
Alec Martinez scored twice, and William Karlsson had a goal and an assist for the Golden Knights (12-2-1), who ended a two-game skid. Zach Whitecloud made his season debut after missing the first 14 games because of an upper-body injury sustained during the preseason.
Kaapo Kahkonen made 34 saves for the Sharks (2-11-1), who had won two straight.
Pietrangelo gave Vegas a 1-0 lead 1:00 into the first period with a wraparound goal.
Martinez made it 2-0 at 11:19 of the first, one-timing a Michael Amadio pass from the point.
Karlsson extended it to 3-0 at 2:24 of the third period with a short-handed goal.
Martinez pushed it to 4-0 at 4:40 with his second goal after scoring from the left circle.
Brett Howden scored off of a Jonas Rondbjerg rebound, lifting the puck over an outstretched Kahkonen at 9:34 for the 5-0 final.