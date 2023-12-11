Patera, Golden Knights recover for shootout win against Sharks

Makes 35 saves in season debut, Marchessault scores twice for Vegas

Recap: Sharks at Golden Knights 12.10.23

By Paul Delos Santos
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

LAS VEGAS -- Jiri Patera made 35 saves in his season debut for the Vegas Golden Knights, who recovered for a 5-4 shootout win against the San Jose Sharks at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday.

Patera made the start with Adin Hill unavailable because of a lower-body injury. Logan Thompson made 19 saves in a 6-1 win against the Dallas Stars on Saturday.

Jonathan Marchessault scored twice, and Chandler Stephenson had a goal and an assist for the Golden Knights (19-5-5), who extended their point streak to eight games (5-0-3).

Mike Hoffman scored twice, Mikael Granlund had two assists, and Kaapo Kahkonen made 23 saves for the Sharks (8-17-3), who rallied from multiple goals down for the third straight game (2-0-1).

Mario Ferraro scored 29 seconds into the game to give the Sharks a 1-0 lead, roofing a wrist shot through a screen from the top of the left circle.

Marchessault tied the game 1-1 at 5:34 of the second period, electing to shoot on a 2-on-1 and beating Kahkonen short side from the left circle.

Stephenson gave Vegas a 2-1 lead at 15:44 by redirecting in a backdoor pass from Alex Pietrangelo on a power play.

Brayden McNabb pushed it to 3-1 at 1:43 of the third period. He scored just under the crossbar from the left circle off a cross-ice pass from Jack Eichel.

Hoffman cut it to 3-2 with a power-play goal at 3:56 when his centering attempt from below the goal line deflected in off Golden Knights defenseman Kaedan Korczak.

Marchessault scored his second of the game with a one-timer off a pass from Stephenson to make it 4-2 at 9:23.

Calen Addison scored his first of the season to get the Sharks to within 4-3 at 16:15. Hoffman then scored his second of the game on a one-timer from the low slot with Kahkonen on the bench for the extra skater to tie it 4-4 at 19:21.

Vegas Golden Knights honor victims of UNLV shooting

Golden Knights honor victims of UNLV shooting with pregame ceremony

