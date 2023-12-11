LAS VEGAS -- Jiri Patera made 35 saves in his season debut for the Vegas Golden Knights, who recovered for a 5-4 shootout win against the San Jose Sharks at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday.
Patera, Golden Knights recover for shootout win against Sharks
Makes 35 saves in season debut, Marchessault scores twice for Vegas
Patera made the start with Adin Hill unavailable because of a lower-body injury. Logan Thompson made 19 saves in a 6-1 win against the Dallas Stars on Saturday.
Jonathan Marchessault scored twice, and Chandler Stephenson had a goal and an assist for the Golden Knights (19-5-5), who extended their point streak to eight games (5-0-3).
Mike Hoffman scored twice, Mikael Granlund had two assists, and Kaapo Kahkonen made 23 saves for the Sharks (8-17-3), who rallied from multiple goals down for the third straight game (2-0-1).
Mario Ferraro scored 29 seconds into the game to give the Sharks a 1-0 lead, roofing a wrist shot through a screen from the top of the left circle.
Marchessault tied the game 1-1 at 5:34 of the second period, electing to shoot on a 2-on-1 and beating Kahkonen short side from the left circle.
Stephenson gave Vegas a 2-1 lead at 15:44 by redirecting in a backdoor pass from Alex Pietrangelo on a power play.
Brayden McNabb pushed it to 3-1 at 1:43 of the third period. He scored just under the crossbar from the left circle off a cross-ice pass from Jack Eichel.
Hoffman cut it to 3-2 with a power-play goal at 3:56 when his centering attempt from below the goal line deflected in off Golden Knights defenseman Kaedan Korczak.
Marchessault scored his second of the game with a one-timer off a pass from Stephenson to make it 4-2 at 9:23.
Calen Addison scored his first of the season to get the Sharks to within 4-3 at 16:15. Hoffman then scored his second of the game on a one-timer from the low slot with Kahkonen on the bench for the extra skater to tie it 4-4 at 19:21.