Sharks at Golden Knights

SHARKS (2-10-1) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (11-2-1)

10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NBCSCA, SN, TVAS

Sharks projected lineup

William Eklund -- Tomas Hertl -- Fabian Zetterlund

Anthony Duclair -- Mikael Granlund -- Kevin Labanc

Mike Hoffman -- Nico Sturm -- Filip Zadina

Givani Smith -- Ryan Carpenter -- Luke Kunin

Mario Ferraro -- Calen Addison

Marc-Edouard Vlasic -- Kyle Burroughs

Jan Rutta -- Nikita Okhotiuk

Kaapo Kahkonen

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scratched: Ty Emberson, Nikolai Knyzhov

Injured: Logan Couture (lower body), Alexander Barabanov (broken finger), Matt Benning (undisclosed), Jacob MacDonald (undisclosed)

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Jonathan Marchessault

William Carrier -- Michael Amadio -- Mark Stone

Paul Cotter -- William Karlsson -- Pavel Dorofeyev

Jonas Rondbjerg -- Brett Howden -- Keegan Kolesar

Alec Martinez -- Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore

Ben Hutton -- Zach Whitecloud

Adin Hill

Logan Thompson

Scratched: Kaedan Korczak, Brayden Pachal

Injured: Nicolas Hague (lower body), Nicolas Roy (undisclosed), Chandler Stephenson (upper body)

Status report

The Sharks did not hold a morning skate Friday following a 3-2 win against the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday. ... Kahkonen will start after Blackwood made 39 saves Thursday. ... The Golden Knights held an optional morning skate Friday. … Whitecloud is expected to make his season debut after missing the first 14 games of the season with an upper-body injury; he will replace Pachal, a defenseman. ... Hill will start, ending a string of 11 games he and Thompson alternated starts.