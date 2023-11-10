Sharks at Golden Knights

SHARKS (2-10-1) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (11-2-1)
10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NBCSCA, SN, TVAS
Sharks projected lineup
William Eklund -- Tomas Hertl -- Fabian Zetterlund
Anthony Duclair -- Mikael Granlund -- Kevin Labanc
Mike Hoffman -- Nico Sturm -- Filip Zadina
Givani Smith -- Ryan Carpenter -- Luke Kunin
Mario Ferraro -- Calen Addison
Marc-Edouard Vlasic -- Kyle Burroughs
Jan Rutta -- Nikita Okhotiuk
Kaapo Kahkonen
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scratched: Ty Emberson, Nikolai Knyzhov
Injured: Logan Couture (lower body), Alexander Barabanov (broken finger), Matt Benning (undisclosed), Jacob MacDonald (undisclosed)
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Jonathan Marchessault
William Carrier -- Michael Amadio -- Mark Stone
Paul Cotter -- William Karlsson -- Pavel Dorofeyev
Jonas Rondbjerg -- Brett Howden -- Keegan Kolesar
Alec Martinez -- Alex Pietrangelo
Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore
Ben Hutton -- Zach Whitecloud
Adin Hill
Logan Thompson
Scratched: Kaedan Korczak, Brayden Pachal
Injured: Nicolas Hague (lower body), Nicolas Roy (undisclosed), Chandler Stephenson (upper body)
Status report
The Sharks did not hold a morning skate Friday following a 3-2 win against the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday. ... Kahkonen will start after Blackwood made 39 saves Thursday. ... The Golden Knights held an optional morning skate Friday. … Whitecloud is expected to make his season debut after missing the first 14 games of the season with an upper-body injury; he will replace Pachal, a defenseman. ... Hill will start, ending a string of 11 games he and Thompson alternated starts.