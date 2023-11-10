Latest News

Jaromir Jagr to have No. 68 retired by Penguins in February

Cronin discusses 1st chance as coach with Ducks on "The Chirp" podcast

NHL Buzz news and notes november 10

Fantasy spin: NHL EDGE stats november 10

William Nylander rides subway to Maple Leafs game

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Weekes weekend watch november 10

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

NHL On Tap news and notes november 10

Edmonton Oilers believe they can turn season around

Barrasso built off brilliant 1st NHL season en route to Hall of Fame

Tom Barrasso was glue in net’ for Penguins Cup-winning teams Lemieux says

nhl morning skate for november 10

Edmonton Oilers San Jose Sharks game recap November 9

Pittsburgh Penguins Los Angeles Kings game recap November 9

Seattle Kraken Colorado Avalanche game recap November 9

Nashville Predators Winnipeg Jets game recap November 9

Arizona Coyotes St. Louis Blues game recap November 9

Sharks at Golden Knights

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

SHARKS (2-10-1) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (11-2-1)

10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NBCSCA, SN, TVAS

Sharks projected lineup

William Eklund -- Tomas Hertl -- Fabian Zetterlund

Anthony Duclair -- Mikael Granlund -- Kevin Labanc

Mike Hoffman -- Nico Sturm -- Filip Zadina

Givani Smith -- Ryan Carpenter -- Luke Kunin

Mario Ferraro -- Calen Addison

Marc-Edouard Vlasic -- Kyle Burroughs

Jan Rutta -- Nikita Okhotiuk

Kaapo Kahkonen

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scratched: Ty Emberson, Nikolai Knyzhov

Injured: Logan Couture (lower body), Alexander Barabanov (broken finger), Matt Benning (undisclosed), Jacob MacDonald (undisclosed)

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Jonathan Marchessault

William Carrier -- Michael Amadio -- Mark Stone

Paul Cotter -- William Karlsson -- Pavel Dorofeyev

Jonas Rondbjerg -- Brett Howden -- Keegan Kolesar

Alec Martinez -- Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore

Ben Hutton -- Zach Whitecloud

Adin Hill

Logan Thompson

Scratched: Kaedan Korczak, Brayden Pachal

Injured: Nicolas Hague (lower body), Nicolas Roy (undisclosed), Chandler Stephenson (upper body)

Status report

The Sharks did not hold a morning skate Friday following a 3-2 win against the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday. ... Kahkonen will start after Blackwood made 39 saves Thursday. ... The Golden Knights held an optional morning skate Friday. … Whitecloud is expected to make his season debut after missing the first 14 games of the season with an upper-body injury; he will replace Pachal, a defenseman. ... Hill will start, ending a string of 11 games he and Thompson alternated starts.