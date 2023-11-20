Sharks at Canucks

Latest News

San Jose Sharks Vancouver Canucks game recap November 20

Hughes, Canucks get back on track with win against Sharks
Calgary Flames Seattle Kraken game recap November 20

Andersson scores in OT, Flames rally past Kraken
Los Angeles Kings Arizona Coyotes game recap November 20

Moore scores twice, Kings top Coyotes to remain unbeaten on road
NHL fan mailbag November 21

Mailbag: Chances of Klingberg trade by Maple Leafs; Wild must overcome slow start
New York Rangers Dallas Stars game recap November 20

Stars score 6 straight, end Rangers point streak at 11
NHL team theme night celebrations 2023-24

NHL Cultural Celebrations/Community Theme Nights blog
Coaches room keeping players engaged in 2nd quarter of season

Coaches’ adjustments can keep players engaged as 2nd quarter of season nears
Sitting Down With Dave Keon

Keon talks Maple Leafs taking next step in Q&A with NHL.com
Carey Price on life future away from hockey part 2

Price discusses next chapter of life in Part 2 of sit-down with NHL.com
Boston Bruins Tampa Bay Lightning game recap November 20

Lightning tie it in final seconds, defeat Bruins in OT
Colorado Avalanche Nashville Predators game recap November 20

Predators score twice late in 3rd, rally past Avalanche
Edmonton Oilers Florida Panthers game recap November 20

Panthers stay hot, overcome McDavid's 2 goals for Oilers
Prince Harry drops puck for Canucks Sharks game

Prince Harry performs ceremonial puck drop before Canucks game
Dallas Stars to honor Mike Modano with statue

Modano to have statue unveiled by Stars on March 16
Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest 2023-24

Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest
NHL Buzz news and notes November 20

NHL Buzz: Hischier returns to practice with Devils
Matt Grzelcyk father steals show during Bruins dads trip

Grzelcyk’s father steals show during Bruins dads trip
Ducks host fan Patrick ODonnell on Hockey Fights Cancer Night

Ducks host young fan for morning skate, game, on Hockey Fights Cancer Night

Sharks at Canucks

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

SHARKS (3-13-1) at CANUCKS (12-5-1)

10 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNP, NBCSCA

Sharks projected lineup

William Eklund -- Tomas Hertl -- Fabian Zetterlund

Filip Zadina -- Mikael Granlund -- Anthony Duclair

Mike Hoffman -- Luke Kunin -- Kevin Labanc

Givani Smith -- Ryan Carpenter -- Jacob MacDonald

Mario Ferraro -- Ty Emberson

Nikita Okhotiuk -- Kyle Burroughs

Calen Addison -- Jan Rutta

Mackenzie Blackwood

Kaapo Kahkonen

Scratched: Marc-Edouard Vlasic, Nikolai Knyzhov, Nico Sturm

Injured: Logan Couture (lower body), Alexander Barabanov (broken finger), Matt Benning (undisclosed)

Canucks projected lineup

Andrei Kuzmenko -- Elias Pettersson -- Ilya Mikheyev

Phillip Di Giuseppe -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser

Dakota Joshua -- Teddy Blueger -- Conor Garland

Nils Hoglander -- Sam Lafferty -- Anthony Beauvillier

Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek

Ian Cole -- Noah Juulsen

Mark Friedman -- Tyler Myers

Thatcher Demko

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Akito Hirose

Injured: Pius Suter (undisclosed), Carson Soucy (foot), Guillaume Brisebois (concussion)

Status report

With Sturm, a forward, away from the Sharks for personal reasons, Kunin moves from second-line right wing to third-line center. ... Labanc returns to the lineup after being scratched for a 5-1 win against the St. Louis Blues on Thursday. … Blackwood starts for the third time in four games after Kahkonen made 44 saves Thursday. … MacDonald will play after missing six games because of an undisclosed injury. ... The Sharks sent forward Danil Guschin to San Jose of the American Hockey League on Friday. ... Friedman replaces Hirose, a defenseman, and the right-handed shot will play the left side on the third pair.