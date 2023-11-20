Sharks at Canucks

SHARKS (3-13-1) at CANUCKS (12-5-1)

10 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNP, NBCSCA

Sharks projected lineup

William Eklund -- Tomas Hertl -- Fabian Zetterlund

Filip Zadina -- Mikael Granlund -- Anthony Duclair

Mike Hoffman -- Luke Kunin -- Kevin Labanc

Givani Smith -- Ryan Carpenter -- Jacob MacDonald

Mario Ferraro -- Ty Emberson

Nikita Okhotiuk -- Kyle Burroughs

Calen Addison -- Jan Rutta

Mackenzie Blackwood

Kaapo Kahkonen

Scratched: Marc-Edouard Vlasic, Nikolai Knyzhov, Nico Sturm

Injured: Logan Couture (lower body), Alexander Barabanov (broken finger), Matt Benning (undisclosed)

Canucks projected lineup

Andrei Kuzmenko -- Elias Pettersson -- Ilya Mikheyev

Phillip Di Giuseppe -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser

Dakota Joshua -- Teddy Blueger -- Conor Garland

Nils Hoglander -- Sam Lafferty -- Anthony Beauvillier

Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek

Ian Cole -- Noah Juulsen

Mark Friedman -- Tyler Myers

Thatcher Demko

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Akito Hirose

Injured: Pius Suter (undisclosed), Carson Soucy (foot), Guillaume Brisebois (concussion)

Status report

With Sturm, a forward, away from the Sharks for personal reasons, Kunin moves from second-line right wing to third-line center. ... Labanc returns to the lineup after being scratched for a 5-1 win against the St. Louis Blues on Thursday. … Blackwood starts for the third time in four games after Kahkonen made 44 saves Thursday. … MacDonald will play after missing six games because of an undisclosed injury. ... The Sharks sent forward Danil Guschin to San Jose of the American Hockey League on Friday. ... Friedman replaces Hirose, a defenseman, and the right-handed shot will play the left side on the third pair.