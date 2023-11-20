Sharks at Canucks

SHARKS (3-13-1) at CANUCKS (12-5-1)
10 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNP, NBCSCA
Sharks projected lineup
William Eklund -- Tomas Hertl -- Fabian Zetterlund
Filip Zadina -- Mikael Granlund -- Anthony Duclair
Mike Hoffman -- Luke Kunin -- Kevin Labanc
Givani Smith -- Ryan Carpenter -- Jacob MacDonald
Mario Ferraro -- Ty Emberson
Nikita Okhotiuk -- Kyle Burroughs
Calen Addison -- Jan Rutta
Mackenzie Blackwood
Kaapo Kahkonen
Scratched: Marc-Edouard Vlasic, Nikolai Knyzhov, Nico Sturm
Injured: Logan Couture (lower body), Alexander Barabanov (broken finger), Matt Benning (undisclosed)
Canucks projected lineup
Andrei Kuzmenko -- Elias Pettersson -- Ilya Mikheyev
Phillip Di Giuseppe -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser
Dakota Joshua -- Teddy Blueger -- Conor Garland
Nils Hoglander -- Sam Lafferty -- Anthony Beauvillier
Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek
Ian Cole -- Noah Juulsen
Mark Friedman -- Tyler Myers
Thatcher Demko
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Akito Hirose
Injured: Pius Suter (undisclosed), Carson Soucy (foot), Guillaume Brisebois (concussion)
Status report
With Sturm, a forward, away from the Sharks for personal reasons, Kunin moves from second-line right wing to third-line center. ... Labanc returns to the lineup after being scratched for a 5-1 win against the St. Louis Blues on Thursday. … Blackwood starts for the third time in four games after Kahkonen made 44 saves Thursday. … MacDonald will play after missing six games because of an undisclosed injury. ... The Sharks sent forward Danil Guschin to San Jose of the American Hockey League on Friday. ... Friedman replaces Hirose, a defenseman, and the right-handed shot will play the left side on the third pair.