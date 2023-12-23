Sharks at Canucks

SHARKS (9-21-3) at CANUCKS (22-9-3)

10 p.m. CITY, SNE, SNO, SNP, NBCSCA

Sharks projected lineup

William Eklund -- Tomas Hertl -- Filip Zadina

Anthony Duclair -- Mikael Granlund -- Fabian Zetterlund

Mike Hoffman -- Luke Kunin -- Kevin Labanc

Jacob MacDonald -- Jack Studnicka -- Justin Bailey

Mario Ferraro -- Kyle Burroughs

Nikita Okhotiuk -- Jan Rutta

Henry Thrun -- Calen Addison

Mackenzie Blackwood

Kaapo Kahkonen

Scratched: Marc-Edouard Vlasic

Injured: Alexander Barabanov (illness), Givani Smith (lower body), Logan Couture (lower body), Ty Emberson (lower body), Matt Benning (lower body), Nico Sturm (upper body), Ryan Carpenter (undisclosed)

Canucks projected lineup

Ilya Mikheyev -- Elias Pettersson -- Andrei Kuzmenko

Nils Hoglander -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser

Dakota Joshua -- Teddy Blueger -- Conor Garland

Nils Aman -- Pius Suter -- Sam Lafferty

Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek

Nikita Zadorov -- Tyler Myers

Ian Cole -- Noah Juulsen

Thatcher Demko

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Philip Di Giuseppe, Mark Friedman

Injured: Carson Soucy (foot), Guillaume Brisebois (concussion)

Status report

Blackwood will start his second straight game for San Jose after making 25 saves in a 5-2 loss at the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday. ... Addison will be a game-time decision after missing two games because of a lower-body injury. ... Smith, who was injured in a 5-2 loss against the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday, will not play; the forward is considered day to day. ... Demko will make his third start in four games. ... Kuzmenko will return to the top line after being a healthy scratch in two straight games.