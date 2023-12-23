Sharks at Canucks

SHARKS (9-21-3) at CANUCKS (22-9-3)
10 p.m. CITY, SNE, SNO, SNP, NBCSCA
Sharks projected lineup
William Eklund -- Tomas Hertl -- Filip Zadina
Anthony Duclair -- Mikael Granlund -- Fabian Zetterlund
Mike Hoffman -- Luke Kunin -- Kevin Labanc
Jacob MacDonald -- Jack Studnicka -- Justin Bailey
Mario Ferraro -- Kyle Burroughs
Nikita Okhotiuk -- Jan Rutta
Henry Thrun -- Calen Addison
Mackenzie Blackwood
Kaapo Kahkonen
Scratched: Marc-Edouard Vlasic
Injured: Alexander Barabanov (illness), Givani Smith (lower body), Logan Couture (lower body), Ty Emberson (lower body), Matt Benning (lower body), Nico Sturm (upper body), Ryan Carpenter (undisclosed)
Canucks projected lineup
Ilya Mikheyev -- Elias Pettersson -- Andrei Kuzmenko
Nils Hoglander -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser
Dakota Joshua -- Teddy Blueger -- Conor Garland
Nils Aman -- Pius Suter -- Sam Lafferty
Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek
Nikita Zadorov -- Tyler Myers
Ian Cole -- Noah Juulsen
Thatcher Demko
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Philip Di Giuseppe, Mark Friedman
Injured: Carson Soucy (foot), Guillaume Brisebois (concussion)
Status report
Blackwood will start his second straight game for San Jose after making 25 saves in a 5-2 loss at the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday. ... Addison will be a game-time decision after missing two games because of a lower-body injury. ... Smith, who was injured in a 5-2 loss against the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday, will not play; the forward is considered day to day. ... Demko will make his third start in four games. ... Kuzmenko will return to the top line after being a healthy scratch in two straight games.