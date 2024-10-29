Sharks rally from down 3 late, defeat Utah Hockey Club in OT for 1st win

Granlund had a goal and two assists, Fabian Zetterlund scored twice, and Jake Walman had three assists for the Sharks (1-7-2), who got their first win under coach Ryan Warsofsky. Mackenzie Blackwood made 19 saves.

“The players, credit to them, they stuck with it,” Warsofsky said. “There were times we did some really, really good things and just didn't get rewarded for it. But we stuck with it, we just kept playing, and that's going to be our mindset. We're never going to give up.”

Matias Maccelli scored his first two goals of the season, and Ian Cole and Vladislav Kolyachonok each had two assists for Utah (4-4-2), which has lost four straight and is 1-4-2 following a 3-0-0 start. Ingram made 40 saves.

“That’s not who we are and that’s not who we want to be,” Utah coach Andre Tourigny said. “You have that kind of a lead, that’s not the way we want to play. That’s not who we want to be.”

Zetterlund scored his second of the game to get San Jose to within 4-2 at 15:28 of the third period. With Blackwood pulled for the extra skater, he skated to the net following a face-off win and redirected in Granlund's shot from the left point.

“I want more. I want to hold on to the puck, be physical out there, and take the puck to the net as much as I can,” Zetterlund said. “I think I stepped it up today and it was a great game.”