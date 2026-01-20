Sharks at Lightning projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

SHARKS (25-20-3) at LIGHTNING (30-13-4)

7 p.m. ET; The Spot, NBCSCA, SNP, SNW, SNO

Sharks projected lineup

Collin Graf -- Macklin Celebrini -- Will Smith

William Eklund -- Alexander Wennberg -- Tyler Toffoli

Pavol Regenda -- Michael Misa -- Igor Chernyshov

Barclay Goodrow -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Ryan Reaves

Dmitry Orlov -- John Klingberg

Mario Ferraro -- Timothy Liljegren

Sam Dickinson -- Vincent Iorio

Yaroslav Askarov

Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: Jeff Skinner, Adam Gaudette, Vincent Desharnais

Injured: Kiefer Sherwood (undisclosed), Ty Dellandrea (lower body), Philipp Kurashev (upper body), Shakir Mukhamadullin (upper body)

Lightning projected lineup

Jake Guentzel -- Nick Paul -- Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Gage Goncalves

Zemgus Girgensons -- Yanni Gourde -- Pontus Holmberg

Oliver Bjorkstrand -- Jack Finley -- Dominic James

J.J. Moser -- Darren Raddysh

Charle-Edouard D'Astous -- Erik Cernak

Declan Carlile -- Max Crozier

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Scratched: Simon Lundmark, Jack Finley

Injured: Brayden Point (lower body), Ryan McDonagh (lower body), Victor Hedman (elbow), Emil Lilleberg (undisclosed), Scott Sabourin (undisclosed)

Status report

Sherwood, a forward, was acquired from the Vancouver Canucks on Monday for a second-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, a second-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft and defenseman Cole Clayton. Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky said Sherwood will likely be slotted among the top nine forwards when healthy. ... Askarov will likely start after Nedeljkovic made 35 saves in a 4-1 win at the Florida Panthers on Monday. ... Lightning coach Jon Cooper said defensemen Hedman, McDonagh and Lilleberg have started light skating again. Cooper also said that Sabourin, a forward, should be available to return next week.

