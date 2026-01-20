Sharks at Lightning projected lineups

SHARKS (25-20-3) at LIGHTNING (30-13-4)
7 p.m. ET; The Spot, NBCSCA, SNP, SNW, SNO
Sharks projected lineup
Collin Graf -- Macklin Celebrini -- Will Smith
William Eklund -- Alexander Wennberg -- Tyler Toffoli
Pavol Regenda -- Michael Misa -- Igor Chernyshov
Barclay Goodrow -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Ryan Reaves
Dmitry Orlov -- John Klingberg
Mario Ferraro -- Timothy Liljegren
Sam Dickinson -- Vincent Iorio
Yaroslav Askarov
Alex Nedeljkovic
Scratched: Jeff Skinner, Adam Gaudette, Vincent Desharnais
Injured: Kiefer Sherwood (undisclosed), Ty Dellandrea (lower body), Philipp Kurashev (upper body), Shakir Mukhamadullin (upper body)
Lightning projected lineup
Jake Guentzel -- Nick Paul -- Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Gage Goncalves
Zemgus Girgensons -- Yanni Gourde -- Pontus Holmberg
Oliver Bjorkstrand -- Jack Finley -- Dominic James
J.J. Moser -- Darren Raddysh
Charle-Edouard D'Astous -- Erik Cernak
Declan Carlile -- Max Crozier
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Scratched: Simon Lundmark, Jack Finley
Injured: Brayden Point (lower body), Ryan McDonagh (lower body), Victor Hedman (elbow), Emil Lilleberg (undisclosed), Scott Sabourin (undisclosed)
Status report
Sherwood, a forward, was acquired from the Vancouver Canucks on Monday for a second-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, a second-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft and defenseman Cole Clayton. Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky said Sherwood will likely be slotted among the top nine forwards when healthy. ... Askarov will likely start after Nedeljkovic made 35 saves in a 4-1 win at the Florida Panthers on Monday. ... Lightning coach Jon Cooper said defensemen Hedman, McDonagh and Lilleberg have started light skating again. Cooper also said that Sabourin, a forward, should be available to return next week.