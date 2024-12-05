Sharks at Lightning projected lineups

SHARKS (10-13-5) at LIGHTNING (12-9-2)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNSUN, NBCSCA
Sharks projected lineup
William Eklund -- Macklin Celebrini -- Fabian Zetterlund
Luke Kunin -- Alexander Wennberg -- Tyler Toffoli
Klim Kostin -- Mikael Granlund -- Will Smith
Carl Grundstrom -- Nico Sturm -- Ty Dellandrea
Jake Walman -- Cody Ceci
Mario Ferraro -- Timothy Liljegren
Henry Thrun -- Jan Rutta
Vitek Vanecek
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scratched: Givani Smith, Jack Thompson, Ethan Cardwell
Injured: Logan Couture (groin), Marc-Edouard Vlasic (upper body), Barclay Goodrow (upper body)
Lightning projected lineup
Jake Guentzel -- Brayden Point -- Gage Goncalves
Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Nick Paul
Michael Eyssimont -- Conor Geekie -- Cam Atkinson
Zemgus Girgensons -- Luke Glendening
Victor Hedman -- J.J. Moser
Ryan McDonagh -- Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg -- Nick Perbix
Darren Raddysh
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Scratched: None
Injured: Nikita Kucherov (undisclosed), Mitchell Chaffee (undisclosed)
Status report
Kucherov and Chaffee, both forwards, were limited in practice this week and will not play. Both are expected to return during the Lightning's upcoming road trip. ... With this exception of goalie, San Jose is expected to use the same lineup from a 2-1 overtime win at the Washington Capitals on Tuesday.