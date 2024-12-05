Sharks at Lightning projected lineups

SHARKS (10-13-5) at LIGHTNING (12-9-2)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNSUN, NBCSCA

Sharks projected lineup

William Eklund -- Macklin Celebrini -- Fabian Zetterlund

Luke Kunin -- Alexander Wennberg -- Tyler Toffoli

Klim Kostin -- Mikael Granlund -- Will Smith

Carl Grundstrom -- Nico Sturm -- Ty Dellandrea

Jake Walman -- Cody Ceci

Mario Ferraro -- Timothy Liljegren

Henry Thrun -- Jan Rutta

Vitek Vanecek

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scratched: Givani Smith, Jack Thompson, Ethan Cardwell

Injured: Logan Couture (groin), Marc-Edouard Vlasic (upper body), Barclay Goodrow (upper body)

Lightning projected lineup

Jake Guentzel -- Brayden Point -- Gage Goncalves

Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Nick Paul

Michael Eyssimont -- Conor Geekie -- Cam Atkinson

Zemgus Girgensons -- Luke Glendening

Victor Hedman -- J.J. Moser

Ryan McDonagh -- Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg -- Nick Perbix

Darren Raddysh

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Scratched: None

Injured: Nikita Kucherov (undisclosed), Mitchell Chaffee (undisclosed)

Status report

Kucherov and Chaffee, both forwards, were limited in practice this week and will not play. Both are expected to return during the Lightning's upcoming road trip. ... With this exception of goalie, San Jose is expected to use the same lineup from a 2-1 overtime win at the Washington Capitals on Tuesday.