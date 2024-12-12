Sharks at Blues projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

SHARKS (10-16-5) at BLUES (14-13-2)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, NBCSCA

Sharks projected lineup

Nikolai Kovalenko -- Macklin Celebrini -- Tyler Toffoli

Klim Kostin -- Mikael Granlund -- Fabian Zetterlund

Barclay Goodrow -- Alexander Wennberg -- Luke Kunin

William Eklund -- Nico Sturm -- Ty Dellandrea

Jake Walman -- Cody Ceci

Mario Ferraro -- Timothy Liljegren

Shakir Mukhamadullin -- Jan Rutta

Alexandar Georgiev

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Carl Grundstrom, Henry Thrun

Injured: Logan Couture (groin), Marc-Edouard Vlasic (upper body), Will Smith (upper body)

Blues projected lineup

Pavel Buchnevich -- Robert Thomas -- Jordan Kyrou

Brandon Saad -- Brayden Schenn -- Jake Neighbours

Dylan Holloway -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Zack Bolduc

Alexey Toropchenko -- Nathan Walker -- Mathieu Joseph

Philip Broberg -- Colton Parayko

Ryan Suter -- Justin Faulk

Pierre-Olivier Joseph -- Matthew Kessel

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Scott Perunovich, Alexandre Texier

Injured: Nick Leddy (lower body), Radek Faksa (lower body)

Status report

Georviev will make his San Jose debut after being acquired in a trade from the Colorado Avalanche on Monday. ... Mukhamadullin will play and replace Thrun, a defenseman. ... Faksa will not play after a skate blade cut in the third period of a 4-3 overtime win against the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday, but coach Jim Montgomery said the forward is likely to play Saturday against the Dallas Stars. ... Mathieu Joseph will replace Faksa in the lineup after being a healthy scratch the past three games.

