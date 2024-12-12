Sharks at Blues projected lineups
Sharks projected lineup
Nikolai Kovalenko -- Macklin Celebrini -- Tyler Toffoli
Klim Kostin -- Mikael Granlund -- Fabian Zetterlund
Barclay Goodrow -- Alexander Wennberg -- Luke Kunin
William Eklund -- Nico Sturm -- Ty Dellandrea
Jake Walman -- Cody Ceci
Mario Ferraro -- Timothy Liljegren
Shakir Mukhamadullin -- Jan Rutta
Alexandar Georgiev
Vitek Vanecek
Scratched: Carl Grundstrom, Henry Thrun
Injured: Logan Couture (groin), Marc-Edouard Vlasic (upper body), Will Smith (upper body)
Blues projected lineup
Pavel Buchnevich -- Robert Thomas -- Jordan Kyrou
Brandon Saad -- Brayden Schenn -- Jake Neighbours
Dylan Holloway -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Zack Bolduc
Alexey Toropchenko -- Nathan Walker -- Mathieu Joseph
Philip Broberg -- Colton Parayko
Ryan Suter -- Justin Faulk
Pierre-Olivier Joseph -- Matthew Kessel
Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer
Scratched: Scott Perunovich, Alexandre Texier
Injured: Nick Leddy (lower body), Radek Faksa (lower body)
Status report
Georviev will make his San Jose debut after being acquired in a trade from the Colorado Avalanche on Monday. ... Mukhamadullin will play and replace Thrun, a defenseman. ... Faksa will not play after a skate blade cut in the third period of a 4-3 overtime win against the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday, but coach Jim Montgomery said the forward is likely to play Saturday against the Dallas Stars. ... Mathieu Joseph will replace Faksa in the lineup after being a healthy scratch the past three games.