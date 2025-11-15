Sharks at Kraken projected lineups

SHARKS (8-7-3) at KRAKEN (8-4-5)
10 p.m. ET; KHN/Prime, KONG, NBCSCA
Sharks projected lineup
Philipp Kurashev -- Macklin Celebrini -- Will Smith
William Eklund -- Alexander Wennberg -- Collin Graf
Adam Gaudette -- Ty Dellandrea -- Tyler Toffoli
Barclay Goodrow -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Ryan Reaves
Dmitry Orlov -- John Klingberg
Mario Ferraro -- Shakir Mukhamadullin
Nick Leddy -- Vincent Desharnais
Alex Nedeljkovic
Yaroslav Askarov
Scratched: Vincent Iorio, Sam Dickinson
Injured: Michael Misa (lower body), Jeff Skinner (lower body)
Kraken projected lineup
Mason Marchment -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle
Jaden Schwartz -- Chandler Stephenson -- Jani Nyman
Eeli Tolvanen -- Berkly Catton -- Shane Wright
Tye Kartye -- Freddy Gaudreau -- Ryan Winterton
Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson
Ryan Lindgren -- Brandon Montour
Ryker Evans -- Jamie Oleksiak
Matt Murray
Philipp Grubauer
Scratched: Cale Fleury, Josh Mahura
Injured: Jared McCann (lower body), Kaapo Kakko (lower body), Joey Daccord (upper body)
Status report
The Sharks held an optional morning skate Saturday. ... Leddy will return after missing 11 games with an upper-body injury. ... Skinner, a forward, is day to day after being injured during a 2-0 loss at the Calgary Flames on Thursday. … The Kraken held a full morning skate but did not do line rushes. … Kakko, a forward, is week to week after being injured in a 5-3 win against the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday. … Gaudreau took part in the morning skate and will be a game-time decision after missing 13 games with an upper-body injury. ... McCann, a forward, and Daccord, a goalie, each was a full participant during the morning skate, but neither is expected to play.