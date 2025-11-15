Sharks at Kraken projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

SHARKS (8-7-3) at KRAKEN (8-4-5)

10 p.m. ET; KHN/Prime, KONG, NBCSCA

Sharks projected lineup

Philipp Kurashev -- Macklin Celebrini -- Will Smith

William Eklund -- Alexander Wennberg -- Collin Graf

Adam Gaudette -- Ty Dellandrea -- Tyler Toffoli

Barclay Goodrow -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Ryan Reaves

Dmitry Orlov -- John Klingberg

Mario Ferraro -- Shakir Mukhamadullin

Nick Leddy -- Vincent Desharnais

Alex Nedeljkovic

Yaroslav Askarov

Scratched: Vincent Iorio, Sam Dickinson

Injured: Michael Misa (lower body), Jeff Skinner (lower body)

Kraken projected lineup

Mason Marchment -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle

Jaden Schwartz -- Chandler Stephenson -- Jani Nyman

Eeli Tolvanen -- Berkly Catton -- Shane Wright

Tye Kartye -- Freddy Gaudreau -- Ryan Winterton

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Ryan Lindgren -- Brandon Montour

Ryker Evans -- Jamie Oleksiak

Matt Murray

Philipp Grubauer

Scratched: Cale Fleury, Josh Mahura

Injured: Jared McCann (lower body), Kaapo Kakko (lower body), Joey Daccord (upper body)

Status report

The Sharks held an optional morning skate Saturday. ... Leddy will return after missing 11 games with an upper-body injury. ... Skinner, a forward, is day to day after being injured during a 2-0 loss at the Calgary Flames on Thursday. … The Kraken held a full morning skate but did not do line rushes. … Kakko, a forward, is week to week after being injured in a 5-3 win against the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday. … Gaudreau took part in the morning skate and will be a game-time decision after missing 13 games with an upper-body injury. ... McCann, a forward, and Daccord, a goalie, each was a full participant during the morning skate, but neither is expected to play.

