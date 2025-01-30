Sharks at Kraken projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
SHARKS (15-32-6) at KRAKEN (22-27-3)

10:30 p.m. ET; ESPN

Sharks projected lineup

Fabian Zetterlund -- Mikael Granlund -- Will Smith

William Eklund -- Macklin Celebrini -- Tyler Toffoli

Nikolai Kovalenko -- Luke Kunin -- Barclay Goodrow

Carl Grundstrom -- Colin White -- Walker Duehr

Jake Walman -- Cody Ceci

Timothy Liljegren -- Mario Ferraro

Henry Thrun -- Marc-Edouard Vlasic

Yaroslav Askarov

Alexandar Georgiev

Scratched: Scott Sabourin, Jack Thompson

Injured: Logan Couture (lower body), Vitek Vanecek (upper body), Nico Sturm (lower body), Klim Kostin (lower body), Ty Dellandrea (upper body), Jan Rutta (lower body), Alex Wennberg (upper body)

Kraken projected lineup

Jaden Schwartz -- Matty Beniers -- Kaapo Kakko

Eeli Tolvanen -- Chandler Stephenson -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

Jared McCann -- Shane Wright -- Andre Burakovsky

Tye Kartye -- Mitchell Stephens -- Brandon Tanev

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak -- Brandon Montour

Joshua Mahura -- Cale Fleury

Joey Daccord

Ales Stezka

Scratched: None

Injured: Jordan Eberle (pelvis), Yanni Gourde (lower body), Ryker Evans (upper body)

Status report

Wennberg, a center, is day-to-day. ... Grundstrom will enter the lineup to replace Wennberg, and Vlasic, a defenseman, will play in place of Thompson, who will be a healthy scratch. … Evans, a defenseman, is day-to-day. ... Fleury was recalled from Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League on Thursday. ... Goalie Philipp Grubauer, placed on waivers by Seattle on Wednesday, cleared and will report to Coachella Valley. ... Stezka was recalled from the AHL and will back up Daccord.

