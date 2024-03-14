Sharks at Penguins

SHARKS (16-41-7) at PENGUINS (28-27-9)
7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, NBCSCA
Sharks projected lineup
Alexander Barabanov -- Mikael Granlund -- Fabian Zetterlund
Filip Zadina -- William Eklund -- Luke Kunin
Thomas Bordeleau -- Nico Sturm -- Klim Kostin
Givani Smith -- Ryan Carpenter -- Justin Bailey
Mario Ferraro -- Kyle Burroughs
Henry Thrun -- Marc-Edouard Vlasic
Jacob MacDonald -- Calen Addison
Magnus Chrona
Devin Cooley
Scratched: Kevin Labanc
Injured: Logan Couture (lower body), Matt Benning (hip), Givani Smith (lower body), Ty Emberson (laceration), Mike Hoffman (upper body), Jan Rutta (lower body), Mackenzie Blackwood (lower body)
Penguins projected lineup
Michael Bunting -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust
Drew O’Connor -- Evgeni Malkin -- Rickard Rakell
Reilly Smith -- Lars Eller -- Valtteri Puustinen
Emil Bemstrom -- Noel Acciari -- Jeff Carter
Marcus Pettersson -- Kris Letang
Ryan Graves -- Erik Karlsson
John Ludvig -- Pierre-Olivier Joseph
Tristan Jarry
Alex Nedeljkovic
Scratched: Jesse Puljujarvi, Ryan Shea
Injured: Matt Nieto (knee surgery), Jansen Harkins (hand surgery)
Status report
Chrona will start for the fourth straight game; Cooley will get a start during this five-game road trip, Sharks coach David Quinn said. ... San Jose could have lineup changes from its 3-2 loss at the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday because of illnesses. ... Rakell elevated from third-line left wing to right wing on the second during the Penguins morning skate Thursday. ... O’Connor moved from right wing to left wing on the second line, bumping Smith to left wing on the third. ... Jarry will make his fifth start in six games.