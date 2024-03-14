Sharks at Penguins

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

SHARKS (16-41-7) at PENGUINS (28-27-9)

7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, NBCSCA

Sharks projected lineup

Alexander Barabanov -- Mikael Granlund -- Fabian Zetterlund

Filip Zadina -- William Eklund -- Luke Kunin

Thomas Bordeleau -- Nico Sturm -- Klim Kostin

Givani Smith -- Ryan Carpenter -- Justin Bailey

Mario Ferraro -- Kyle Burroughs

Henry Thrun -- Marc-Edouard Vlasic

Jacob MacDonald -- Calen Addison

Magnus Chrona

Devin Cooley

Scratched: Kevin Labanc

Injured: Logan Couture (lower body), Matt Benning (hip), Givani Smith (lower body), Ty Emberson (laceration), Mike Hoffman (upper body), Jan Rutta (lower body), Mackenzie Blackwood (lower body)

Penguins projected lineup

Michael Bunting -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust

Drew O’Connor -- Evgeni Malkin -- Rickard Rakell

Reilly Smith -- Lars Eller -- Valtteri Puustinen

Emil Bemstrom -- Noel Acciari -- Jeff Carter

Marcus Pettersson -- Kris Letang

Ryan Graves -- Erik Karlsson

John Ludvig -- Pierre-Olivier Joseph

Tristan Jarry

Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: Jesse Puljujarvi, Ryan Shea

Injured: Matt Nieto (knee surgery), Jansen Harkins (hand surgery)

Status report

Chrona will start for the fourth straight game; Cooley will get a start during this five-game road trip, Sharks coach David Quinn said. ... San Jose could have lineup changes from its 3-2 loss at the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday because of illnesses. ... Rakell elevated from third-line left wing to right wing on the second during the Penguins morning skate Thursday. ... O’Connor moved from right wing to left wing on the second line, bumping Smith to left wing on the third. ... Jarry will make his fifth start in six games.

