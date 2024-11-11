Sharks at Flyers projected lineups

SHARKS (5-9-2) at FLYERS (5-8-2)
7 p.m. ET; NBCSP, NBCSCA
Sharks projected lineup
Mikael Granlund -- Macklin Celebrini -- Tyler Toffoli
William Eklund -- Alexander Wennberg -- Fabian Zetterlund
Barclay Goodrow -- Will Smith -- Luke Kunin
Carl Grundstrom -- Nico Sturm -- Ty Dellandrea
Mario Ferraro -- Cody Ceci
Jack Thompson -- Jan Rutta
Henry Thrun -- Timothy Liljegren
Vitek Vanecek
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scratched: Klim Kostin, Givani Smith
Injured: Logan Couture (groin), Marc-Edouard Vlasic (upper body), Jake Walman (upper body)
Flyers projected lineup
Owen Tippett -- Sean Couturier -- Travis Konecny
Joel Farabee -- Scott Laughton -- Bobby Brink
Anthony Richard -- Ryan Poehling -- Matvei Michkov
Tyson Foerster -- Noah Cates -- Garnet Hathaway
Emil Andrae -- Travis Sanheim
Nick Seeler -- Rasmus Ristolainen
Egor Zamula -- Erik Johnson
Samuel Ersson
Ivan Fedotov
Scratched: Nicolas Deslauriers, Morgan Frost
Injured: Cam York (upper body), Aleksei Kolosov (lower body), Jamie Drysdale (undisclosed)
Status report
The Sharks did not hold a morning skate after their 1-0 win at the New Jersey Devils on Sunday. Smith will play after being scratched Sunday as part of his development plan. ... Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky said the lineup will be a game-time decision. That includes Celebrini, who has played three games since returning from a hip injury that sidelined him 12 games. When asked if Celebrini had built-in development days where he would miss games like Smith, Warsofsky said, "They both have different plans. I'll leave it at that." … Walman will miss his fourth consecutive game, and the defenseman is considered day to day. ... Poehling will play after missing three games because of an upper-body injury, and Michkov will play after being scratched the previous two games. They will replace forwards Frost and Deslauriers. ... Drysdale, a defenseman, is "dinged up," according to coach John Tortorella. ... Kolosov took part in the morning skate, but the goalie is not expected to dress.