Sharks at Senators

SHARKS (10-29-3) at SENATORS (14-23-0)

4 p.m. ET; RDS2, TSN5, NBCSCA

Sharks projected lineup

William Eklund -- Tomas Hertl -- Mike Hoffman

Anthony Duclair -- Mikael Granlund -- Fabian Zetterlund

Alexander Barabanov -- Luke Kunin -- Justin Bailey

Filip Zadina -- Ryan Carpenter -- Kevin Labanc

Mario Ferraro -- Nikita Okhotiuk

Henry Thrun -- Jan Rutta

Marc-Edouard Vlasic -- Calen Addison

Mackenzie Blackwood

Kaapo Kahkonen

Scratched: Scott Sabourin

Injured: Logan Couture (lower body), Matt Benning (hip), Nico Sturm (mid-body), Givani Smith (lower body), Jacob MacDonald (lower body), Kyle Burroughs (lower body), Ty Emberson (undisclosed)

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Ridly Greig -- Claude Giroux

Vladimir Tarasenko -- Tim Stutzle -- Drake Batherson

Dominik Kubalik -- Rourke Chartier -- Mathieu Joseph

Parker Kelly -- Mark Kastelic -- Zack MacEwen

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot -- Travis Hamonic

Jakob Chychrun -- Erik Brannstrom

Joonas Korpisalo

Mads Sogaard

Scratched: Jacob Bernard-Docker

Injured: Anton Forsberg (groin), Josh Norris (upper body)

Status report

Emberson, who missed a 3-2 win against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday because an undisclosed injury, returned to San Jose for further evaluation, coach David Quinn said. The defenseman is considered out week to week. … Norris, who has missed one game because of an upper-body injury, is day to day and the forward is "doubtful" to play Saturday, coach Jacques Martin said. … Forsberg was scheduled for an MRI on Friday after the goalie left a 5-3 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday because of a groin injury. Sogaard was recalled from Belleville of the American Hockey League on Friday and likely will back up Korpisalo.