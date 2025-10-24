Celebrini gets hat trick, 5 points, Sharks defeat Rangers in OT for 1st win

Smith has 4 points, including winner at 1:38 for San Jose; Raddysh scores 3 for New York

Sharks at Rangers | Recap

By Dan Rosen
@drosennhl NHL.com Senior Writer

NEW YORK -- Macklin Celebrini had a hat trick and two assists, and Will Smith had two goals and two assists, including the overtime winner, to give the San Jose Sharks their first win of the season, 6-5 against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Thursday.

It was Celebrini's second career hat trick in the NHL. Smith scored with a one-timer from the left circle off a cross-ice pass from Celebrini at 1:38 of overtime.

San Jose (1-4-2) avoided becoming the first team in NHL history to start three consecutive seasons with at least seven straight losses. William Eklund had three assists.

Taylor Raddysh also had his second career hat trick, but the Rangers (3-4-2) lost their fifth straight game at home to start the season (0-4-1). It's the first time since 1943-44 that the Rangers have been winless in their first five consecutive home games.

Smith gave the Sharks a 5-4 lead at 6:31 of the third period, getting one past Igor Shesterkin (19 saves) off a rebound in the slot one second after a power play, which included 1:54 of 5-on-3 time, expired.

Raddysh tied it 5-5 with his third goal at 11:50. He scored with a slap shot past Alex Nedeljkovic (22 saves) from the right face-off circle.

Celebrini scored in the last 10 seconds of the first and second periods.

His second goal came from the left hash marks at 19:51 of the first period to give San Jose a 3-1 lead. His third was a one-timer from the left circle at 19:54 of the second, tying the game at 4-4 after the Rangers scored three in a row to take a one-goal lead.

Gaudette gave San Jose a 1-0 lead at 1:58 of the first period.

Celebrini made it 2-0 with a power-play goal off a double deflection at 6:17.

Raddysh cut it to 2-1 with his first on a shot from the left point that deflected in off Vincent Desharnais' left leg at 14:19.

Celebrini extended San Jose's lead to 3-1 at 19:51.

Zibanejad made it to 3-2 with a power-play goal at 4:04 of the second period. Juuso Parssinen tied it 3-3 at 6:47.

Raddysh scored an unassisted short-handed goal on a 2-on-1 rush at 12:10 to give New York a 4-3 lead.

Celebrini's hat trick goal evened it 4-4 at 19:54.

