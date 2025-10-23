Sharks at Rangers projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

SHARKS (0-4-2) at RANGERS (3-4-1)

7 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, MSG

Sharks projected lineup

Tyler Toffoli -- Macklin Celebrini -- Will Smith

William Eklund -- Alexander Wennberg -- Jeff Skinner

Collin Graf -- Michael Misa -- Adam Gaudette

Barclay Goodrow -- Ty Dellandrea -- Ryan Reaves

Mario Ferraro -- Vincent Desharnais

Nick Leddy -- Vincent Iorio

Dmitry Orlov -- Timothy Liljegren

Alex Nedeljkovic

Yaroslav Askarov

Scratched: Sam Dickinson, Philipp Kurashev

Injured: John Klingberg (lower body), Shakir Mukhamadullin (upper body)

Rangers projected lineup

Artemi Panarin -- Mika Zibanejad -- Will Cuylle

Conor Sheary -- J.T. Miller -- Alexis Lafreniere

Juuso Parssinen -- Noah Laba -- Taylor Raddysh

Adam Edstrom -- Sam Carrick -- Matt Rempe

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Adam Fox

Matthew Robertson -- Will Borgen

Carson Soucy -- Braden Schneider

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Jonny Brodzinski, Urho Vaakanainen

Injured: Vincent Trocheck (upper body)

Status report

Liljegren will play after missing the past three games with an upper-body injury; he will replace Dickinson, a defenseman, who will be a healthy scratch.

