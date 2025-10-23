Sharks at Rangers projected lineups

SHARKS (0-4-2) at RANGERS (3-4-1)
7 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, MSG
Sharks projected lineup
Tyler Toffoli -- Macklin Celebrini -- Will Smith
William Eklund -- Alexander Wennberg -- Jeff Skinner
Collin Graf -- Michael Misa -- Adam Gaudette
Barclay Goodrow -- Ty Dellandrea -- Ryan Reaves
Mario Ferraro -- Vincent Desharnais
Nick Leddy -- Vincent Iorio
Dmitry Orlov -- Timothy Liljegren
Alex Nedeljkovic
Yaroslav Askarov
Scratched: Sam Dickinson, Philipp Kurashev
Injured: John Klingberg (lower body), Shakir Mukhamadullin (upper body)
Rangers projected lineup
Artemi Panarin -- Mika Zibanejad -- Will Cuylle
Conor Sheary -- J.T. Miller -- Alexis Lafreniere
Juuso Parssinen -- Noah Laba -- Taylor Raddysh
Adam Edstrom -- Sam Carrick -- Matt Rempe
Vladislav Gavrikov -- Adam Fox
Matthew Robertson -- Will Borgen
Carson Soucy -- Braden Schneider
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Jonny Brodzinski, Urho Vaakanainen
Injured: Vincent Trocheck (upper body)
Status report
Liljegren will play after missing the past three games with an upper-body injury; he will replace Dickinson, a defenseman, who will be a healthy scratch.