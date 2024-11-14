Sharks at Rangers projected lineups

SHARKS (5-9-3) at RANGERS (9-4-1)

7 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, MSG

Sharks projected lineup

Barclay Goodrow -- Macklin Celebrini -- Tyler Toffoli

William Eklund -- Mikael Granlund -- Fabian Zetterlund

Ty Dellandrea -- Alexander Wennberg -- Will Smith

Carl Grundstrom -- Nico Sturm -- Luke Kunin

Henry Thrun -- Cody Ceci

Mario Ferraro -- Timothy Liljegren

Jack Thompson -- Jan Rutta

Mackenzie Blackwood

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Klim Kostin, Givani Smith

Injured: Logan Couture (groin), Marc-Edouard Vlasic (upper body), Jake Walman (upper body)

Rangers projected lineup

Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Reilly Smith

Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle -- Filip Chytil -- Kaapo Kakko

Adam Edstrom -- Sam Carrick -- Jimmy Vesey

K'Andre Miller -- Adam Fox

Zac Jones -- Braden Schneider

Ryan Lindgren -- Jacob Trouba

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Chad Ruhwedel, Jonny Brodzinski

Injured: None

Status report

Goodrow, making his return to New York after playing the past three seasons with the Rangers, will switch lines with Dellandrea and move up to play with Celebrini and Toffoli after skating with Will Smith and Wennberg in a 4-3 shootout loss at the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday. … Grundstrom will replace Givani Smith, a forward. ... New York changed up its top two lines with Panarin and Lafreniere expected to skate with Trocheck, and Kreider and Smith with Zibanejad; those are the top two lines the Rangers used to start the season. … Miller and Lindgren will switch spots; Miller had been partnered with Trouba and Lindgren with Fox. … Ruhwedel, a defenseman, was recalled from Hartford of the American Hockey League on Wednesday.