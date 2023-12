Sharks at Rangers

SHARKS (6-16-2) at RANGERS (17-4-1)

6 p.m. ET; NHLN, NBCSCA, MSG, TVAS

Sharks projected lineup

William Eklund -- Tomas Hertl -- Mike Hoffman

Fabian Zetterlund -- Mikael Granlund -- Anthony Duclair

Jacob MacDonald -- Nico Sturm -- Kevin Labanc

Givani Smith -- Ryan Carpenter -- Justin Bailey

Mario Ferraro -- Ty Emberson

Calen Addison -- Matt Benning

Nikita Okhotiuk -- Kyle Burroughs

Mackenzie Blackwood

Kaapo Kahkonen

Scratched: Marc-Edouard Vlasic, Nikolai Knyzhov

Injured: Filip Zadina (undisclosed), Jan Rutta (upper body), Oskar Lindblom (lower body), Alexander Barabanov (finger), Luke Kunin (upper body)

Rangers projected lineup

Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Blake Wheeler

Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle -- Nick Bonino -- Jonny Brodzinski

Jimmy Vesey -- Barclay Goodrow -- Tyler Pitlick

K'Andre Miller -- Jacob Trouba

Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Fox

Erik Gustafsson -- Braden Schneider

Jonathan Quick

Igor Shesterkin

Scratched: Zac Jones

Injured: Kaapo Kakko (lower body), Filip Chytil (upper body)

Status report

Rutta, a defenseman, and Barbanov, a forward, are close to returning, Sharks coach David Quinn said before a 6-3 win against the New Jersey Devils on Friday. …. Kunin, who was a late scratch with an upper-body injury on Friday, was placed on injured reserve on Saturday. … Knyzhov, a defenseman, was placed on waivers Saturday. … Quick could start for New York after Shesterkin made 36 saves in a 4-3 win against the Nashville Predators on Saturday.