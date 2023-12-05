Sharks at Islanders

SHARKS (6-17-2) at ISLANDERS (10-7-6)
7:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NBCSCA
Sharks projected lineup
Fabian Zetterlund -- Mikael Granlund -- Anthony Duclair
William Eklund -- Tomas Hertl -- Alexander Barabanov
Justin Bailey -- Nico Sturm -- Kevin Labanc
Mike Hoffman -- Jacob MacDonald -- Filip Zadina
Mario Ferraro -- Kyle Burroughs
Marc-Edouard Vlasic -- Calen Addison
Nikita Okhotyuk -- Jan Rutta
Kaapo Kahkonen
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scratched: Matt Benning, Givani Smith
Injured: Logan Couture (lower body), Ty Emberson (lower body), Oskar Lindblom (lower body)
Islanders projected lineup
Anders Lee -- Bo Horvat -- Mathew Barzal
Pierre Engvall -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri
Simon Holmstrom -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Julien Gauthier
Hudson Fasching -- Casey Cizikas -- Cal Clutterbuck
Alexander Romanov -- Noah Dobson
Samuel Bolduc-- Ryan Pulock
Mike Reilly -- Scott Mayfield
Ilya Sorokin
Semyon Varlamov
Scratched: Oliver Wahlstrom, Grant Hutton
Injured: Matt Martin (upper body), Adam Pelech (upper body), Sebastian Aho (upper body)
Status report
Zadina could return after missing five games because of an undisclosed injury; he took line rushes during the Sharks morning skate. ... Vlasic will play after being scratched the past two games. ... Kahkonen will start after Blackwood made 30 saves in a 6-5 loss at the New York Rangers on Sunday. ... Nelson and Dobson are expected to play after each missed practice Monday. ... Sorokin will make his sixth start in eight games; he made 42 saves in a 4-3 win at the Florida Panthers on Saturday.