Sharks at Islanders

Projected_lineups_graphic_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

SHARKS (6-17-2) at ISLANDERS (10-7-6)

7:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NBCSCA

Sharks projected lineup

Fabian Zetterlund -- Mikael Granlund -- Anthony Duclair

William Eklund -- Tomas Hertl -- Alexander Barabanov

Justin Bailey -- Nico Sturm -- Kevin Labanc

Mike Hoffman -- Jacob MacDonald -- Filip Zadina

Mario Ferraro -- Kyle Burroughs

Marc-Edouard Vlasic -- Calen Addison

Nikita Okhotyuk -- Jan Rutta

Kaapo Kahkonen

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scratched: Matt Benning, Givani Smith

Injured: Logan Couture (lower body), Ty Emberson (lower body), Oskar Lindblom (lower body)

Islanders projected lineup

Anders Lee -- Bo Horvat -- Mathew Barzal

Pierre Engvall -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri

Simon Holmstrom -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Julien Gauthier

Hudson Fasching -- Casey Cizikas -- Cal Clutterbuck

Alexander Romanov -- Noah Dobson

Samuel Bolduc-- Ryan Pulock

Mike Reilly -- Scott Mayfield

Ilya Sorokin

Semyon Varlamov

Scratched: Oliver Wahlstrom, Grant Hutton

Injured: Matt Martin (upper body), Adam Pelech (upper body), Sebastian Aho (upper body)

Status report

Zadina could return after missing five games because of an undisclosed injury; he took line rushes during the Sharks morning skate. ... Vlasic will play after being scratched the past two games. ... Kahkonen will start after Blackwood made 30 saves in a 6-5 loss at the New York Rangers on Sunday. ... Nelson and Dobson are expected to play after each missed practice Monday. ... Sorokin will make his sixth start in eight games; he made 42 saves in a 4-3 win at the Florida Panthers on Saturday.

