Sharks hold off Predators, both teams eliminated from playoff contention

Both teams were eliminated when the Los Angeles Kings won 5-3 at the Seattle Kraken on Monday. The Predators are three points behind the Kings for the second wild card from the Western Conference with one game remaining, and the Sharks are five points behind the Kings with two games to play.

Igor Chernyshov had a goal and an assist, and Alex Nedeljkovic made 25 saves for the Sharks (38-34-8), who were attempting to make the playoffs for the first time since 2019.

“It was a great atmosphere,” Nedeljkovic said. “They were fighting for their lives. … We played pretty good tonight from start to finish. We were solid. We were on our toes. I thought we just played a pretty all-around complete game tonight.”

The Predators missed the playoffs for the second straight season.

“I think you feel gutted,” Nashville coach Andrew Brunette said. “Everything we went through as a group, we put ourselves in position to play this game tonight. You’re disappointed we didn’t get the result. Probably disappointed in we really didn’t get to our game fast enough. We played the margins late when you’re down two, and we know how that story usually goes.”

San Jose won for the first time in 16 games against Nashville dating to Dec. 10, 2019.

“(Sharks forward) Barclay Goodrow told me that this morning,” San Jose coach Ryan Warsofsky said. “And I kind of remember hearing that stat, so it’s nice to get off that.”

Luke Evangelista scored twice, Ryan Ufko had two assists, and Justus Annunen made 20 saves for the Predators (38-33-10), who were 4-1-1 in their previous six.

“I wish I had an answer for it,” Nashville forward Ryan O’Reilly said. “I know for myself down the stretch I’ve been pretty garbage. There’s opportunities there. I need to capitalize. You’re not going to win if you don’t score. It took us way too long to do that, so it kind of falls on myself.

“You’ve got to find a way to spark some offense, and I might not have been hard enough in front of the net. Many things go into it, but that’s just downright disappointing.”

Chernyshov gave the Sharks a 1-0 lead on the power play at 9:53 of the second period. He scored on a one-timer from the left face-off circle off a pass from William Eklund.

“Those games are fun,” San Jose defenseman Vincent Desharnais said. “That’s why we play hockey, for those tied games, a great atmosphere. It was loud. They were fighting for their lives, and it just felt good to end it. They had our number the first two games, and we came here and kind of broke up the party. It was fun.”

Celebrini pushed it to 2-0 at 3:04 of the third period, scoring with a one-timer from the slot off a pass from Chernyshov after Predators defenseman Justin Barron turned the puck over in the neutral zone.

Evangelista cut it to 2-1 on a breakaway at 15:39, beating Nedeljkovic to the glove side, but Celebrini added an empty-net goal to make it 3-1 at 18:15.

Evangelista’s second of the game made it a 3-2 final at 18:50. He scored in front on a deflection of Ufko’s shot from the right side with Annunen pulled for the extra attacker.

“We got what we deserved,” O’Reilly said. “Just didn’t start the way we needed to and got down and just couldn’t find a way back. … It’s disappointing personally and as a group, too. It’s brutal.”

NOTES: With 112 points, Celebrini is two behind Joe Thornton (114 in 2006-07) for the most in a season in Sharks history. Celebrini also has scored 44 goals, tying Owen Nolan (1999-2000) and Patrick Marleau (2009-10) for the second most in a season in San Jose history, behind Jonathan Cheechoo (56 in 2005-06). … Annunen made his third start in the past four games. … Predators defenseman Nicolas Hague missed a fifth consecutive game because of an upper-body injury.