Sharks at Predators projected lineups

SHARKS (32-30-6) at PREDATORS (33-28-9)
8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, NBCSCA
Sharks projected lineup
Igor Chernyshov -- Macklin Celebrini -- Will Smith
William Eklund -- Alexander Wennberg -- Collin Graf
Kiefer Sherwood -- Michael Misa -- Pavol Regenda
Barclay Goodrow -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Adam Gaudette
Shakir Mukhamadullin -- Mario Ferraro
Nick Leddy -- Vincent Desharnais
Dmitry Orlov -- John Klingberg
Alex Nedeljkovic
Yaroslav Askarov
Scratched: Philipp Kurashev, Sam Dickinson
Injured: Ty Dellandrea (lower body), Tyler Toffoli (lower body), Ryan Reaves (upper body)
Predators projected lineup
Steven Stamkos -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Luke Evangelista
Filip Forsberg -- Matthew Wood -- Jonathan Marchessault
Zachary L’Heureux -- Erik Haula -- Tyson Jost
Reid Schaefer -- Fedor Svechkov -- Joakim Kemell
Brady Skjei -- Roman Josi
Nicolas Hague -- Nick Perbix
Adam Wilsby -- Ryan Ufko
Juuse Saros
Justus Annunen
Scratched: Ozzy Wiesblatt, Justin Barron
Injured: None
Status report
Chernyshov (upper body), Desharnais (upper body) and Askarov (lower body) each took part in the Sharks morning skate. ... Toffoli, a forward, participated in practice Monday. ... Saros is expected to make his second straight start since returning for a 3-2 overtime win at the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday; he had missed the previous two games because of an upper-body injury.