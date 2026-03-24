Sharks at Predators projected lineups

SHARKS (32-30-6) at PREDATORS (33-28-9)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, NBCSCA

Sharks projected lineup

Igor Chernyshov -- Macklin Celebrini -- Will Smith

William Eklund -- Alexander Wennberg -- Collin Graf

Kiefer Sherwood -- Michael Misa -- Pavol Regenda

Barclay Goodrow -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Adam Gaudette

Shakir Mukhamadullin -- Mario Ferraro

Nick Leddy -- Vincent Desharnais

Dmitry Orlov -- John Klingberg

Alex Nedeljkovic

Yaroslav Askarov

Scratched: Philipp Kurashev, Sam Dickinson

Injured: Ty Dellandrea (lower body), Tyler Toffoli (lower body), Ryan Reaves (upper body)

Predators projected lineup

Steven Stamkos -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Luke Evangelista

Filip Forsberg -- Matthew Wood -- Jonathan Marchessault

Zachary L’Heureux -- Erik Haula -- Tyson Jost

Reid Schaefer -- Fedor Svechkov -- Joakim Kemell

Brady Skjei -- Roman Josi

Nicolas Hague -- Nick Perbix

Adam Wilsby -- Ryan Ufko

Juuse Saros

Justus Annunen

Scratched: Ozzy Wiesblatt, Justin Barron

Injured: None

Status report

Chernyshov (upper body), Desharnais (upper body) and Askarov (lower body) each took part in the Sharks morning skate. ... Toffoli, a forward, participated in practice Monday. ... Saros is expected to make his second straight start since returning for a 3-2 overtime win at the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday; he had missed the previous two games because of an upper-body injury.