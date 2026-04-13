Sharks at Predators projected lineups

SHARKS (37-34-8) at PREDATORS (38-32-10)
8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, NBCSCA
Sharks projected lineup
Igor Chernyshov -- Macklin Celebrini -- Will Smith
William Eklund -- Alexander Wennberg -- Kiefer Sherwood
Collin Graf -- Michael Misa -- Tyler Toffoli
Barclay Goodrow -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Adam Gaudette
Dmitry Orlov -- Vincent Desharnais
Mario Ferraro -- Shakir Mukhamadullin
Sam Dickinson -- Luca Cagnoni
Alex Nedeljkovic
Yaroslav Askarov
Scratched: Pavol Regenda, Philipp Kurashev, John Klingberg, Ty Dellandrea, Nick Leddy
Injured: Ryan Reaves (upper body)
Predators projected lineup
Steven Stamkos -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Luke Evangelista
Filip Forsberg -- Matthew Wood -- Jonathan Marchessault
Zachary L’Heureux -- Erik Haula -- Joakim Kemell
Reid Schaefer -- Fedor Svechkov -- Tyson Jost
Brady Skjei -- Roman Josi
Adam Wilsby -- Nick Perbix
Ryan Ufko -- Justin Barron
Justus Annunen
Juuse Saros
Scratched: Ozzy Wiesblatt, Kevin Gravel
Injured: Nicolas Hague (upper body)
Status report
Nedeljkovic was in the starter’s crease for the Sharks at the morning skate. … Predators coach Andrew Brunette did not name a starting goalie and said it would be a game-time decision, but Annunen was in the starter’s crease at their morning skate. … Hague, a defenseman who has missed Nashville’s past four games, participated in the morning skate; Josi did not.