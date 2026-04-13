Sharks at Predators projected lineups

SHARKS (37-34-8) at PREDATORS (38-32-10)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, NBCSCA

Sharks projected lineup

Igor Chernyshov -- Macklin Celebrini -- Will Smith

William Eklund -- Alexander Wennberg -- Kiefer Sherwood

Collin Graf -- Michael Misa -- Tyler Toffoli

Barclay Goodrow -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Adam Gaudette

Dmitry Orlov -- Vincent Desharnais

Mario Ferraro -- Shakir Mukhamadullin

Sam Dickinson -- Luca Cagnoni

Alex Nedeljkovic

Yaroslav Askarov

Scratched: Pavol Regenda, Philipp Kurashev, John Klingberg, Ty Dellandrea, Nick Leddy

Injured: Ryan Reaves (upper body)

Predators projected lineup

Steven Stamkos -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Luke Evangelista

Filip Forsberg -- Matthew Wood -- Jonathan Marchessault

Zachary L’Heureux -- Erik Haula -- Joakim Kemell

Reid Schaefer -- Fedor Svechkov -- Tyson Jost

Brady Skjei -- Roman Josi

Adam Wilsby -- Nick Perbix

Ryan Ufko -- Justin Barron

Justus Annunen

Juuse Saros

Scratched: Ozzy Wiesblatt, Kevin Gravel

Injured: Nicolas Hague (upper body)

Status report

Nedeljkovic was in the starter’s crease for the Sharks at the morning skate. … Predators coach Andrew Brunette did not name a starting goalie and said it would be a game-time decision, but Annunen was in the starter’s crease at their morning skate. … Hague, a defenseman who has missed Nashville’s past four games, participated in the morning skate; Josi did not.