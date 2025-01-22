Coach’s Challenge: SJS @ NSH – 6:15 of the Third Period

nhl-shield-16:9

Challenge Initiated By: Nashville

Type of Challenge: Puck Out of Play

Result: Call on the ice is overturned

Explanation:
After a thorough examination of all available replays, video review determined that Luke Schenn’s clearing attempt subsequently deflected off the boards before going out of play in the defending zone with 13:45 on the clock (6:15 elapsed time). The decision was made in accordance with Rule 38.2 (d) which states, in part, that a team may request a Coach’s Challenge “When a minor penalty for delaying the game has been assessed under Rule 63.2 (iii) for shooting or batting the puck out of play from the defending zone. This will only apply to delay of game penalties when the shot/batted puck is determined to have subsequently deflected off a player, stick, glass or boards, etc., and not a judgment call.”

Therefore, the delay of game penalty assessed to Luke Schenn was rescinded.

