Sharks end 12-game losing streak with win against Canadiens

Mackenzie Blackwood made 33 saves for his first road win of the season, and Luke Kunin, Fabian Zetterlund and Nikita Okhotiuk scored for San Jose (10-29-3), which ended the longest losing streak in the NHL since the Buffalo Sabres’ 14-game skid in 2014-15.

It was the Sharks’ first win since Dec. 12 (2-1 against the Winnipeg Jets).

Mike Matheson had a goal and an assist, and Sam Montembeault made 32 saves for the Canadiens (17-18-6), who lost 3-2 in a shootout at the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday.

Kunin gave San Jose a 1-0 lead at 5:19 of the first period. He shot past Montembeault stick side after Justin Bailey’s forecheck pressured Canadiens defenseman Jayden Struble into making a blind backhand pass into the goalmouth from the right corner.

Zetterlund made it 2-0 at 17:25 with a one-timer from the bottom of the right face-off circle of Tomas Hertl’s backhand pass from behind the net.

Brendan Gallagher cut it to 2-1 at 17:46, one-timing Matheson’s feed from the slot.

Okhotiuk made it 3-1 at 16:44 of the second period. The defenseman pinched from the left point to take a pass from Mikael Granlund before snapping a shot under Montembeault’s right arm for his first goal in 29 games.

Matheson drew Montreal within 3-2 at 16:26 of the third period when he scored on a slap shot from the point with Montembeault pulled for an extra attacker.